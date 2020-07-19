1h ago

Covid-19: Two Free State police stations close due to positive cases

Two Free State police stations closed temporarily after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
Two Free State police stations – one in Bayswater and another in Smithfield – closed temporarily after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The police stations will be decontaminated.

According to a statement that the office of the Free State police commissioner released on Saturday, the Smithfield station will temporarily operate from the neighbouring Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit's premises. The Bayswater station will temporarily operate from the nearby detectives' offices.

The affected communities will be notified when the police stations are operational again.

Figures the Ministry of Health released on Saturday night indicated that the Free State had 9 004 positive cases and 47 deaths.

Earlier this month, Police Minister Bheki Cele said 5 000 officers became infected with the novel coronavirus and that 36 lost their lives.

In a virtual address, he told South African Police Service members that policing the Covid-19 pandemic had "come at a cost" and that "virtual psychological services and support" were available for members during their self-isolation and recovery.

