Covid-19: Two Gauteng schools closed after pupils, teachers test positive

Cebelihle Mthethwa and Tebogo Monama
Two Gauteng schools have closed after pupils and teachers test positive for Covid-19.
  • Two Gauteng high schools have been closed due to Covid-19 cases.
  • The schools will reopen next week.
  • Since 3 June, 2 068 Covid-19 cases had been recorded at Gauteng schools. 

Two high schools in Gauteng have been closed after Covid-19 cases were reported.  

On Thursday, Krugersdorp principal Ivan Bailey said in a newsletter that nine pupils had tested positive for Covid-19 since 7 June.

"All these learners who tested positive immediately went into isolation. We will continue to manage all cases following the required protocols and procedures. This requires that all positive cases go into isolation and that all identified close contacts go into self-isolation," said Bailey.

"There are approximately 80 learners in self-isolation this week, resulting in the tracking and tracing procedure becoming very difficult."

Bailey added that four staff members had also tested positive, while several staff members were self-isolating as well, resulting in operational problems within the school. 

"The decision has been made, in consultation with the Department of Health, the District Director and the Head Office of the Gauteng Department of Education, to close Krugersdorp High School from Thursday morning, 10 June up until Sunday evening, 13 June 2021," he said.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed the school closure until Monday. 

The school already had to suspend its winter sports programme as a result of the positive cases last week. 

The school would be deep cleaned during this time.

The school said once the pupils returned on Monday, they would continue screening all pupils before the start of the school day. 

"All pupils will continue to be sanitised at the start and end of every lesson and every classroom will continue to be sanitised between every lesson," added Bailey.  

In a letter dated 9 June, Midrand High principal Con Purchase confirmed it too would be closed until next week.

The letter said that after an emergency meeting with the district, it was decided that the school be closed from Thursday (10 June) and that pupils would be back in class on Tuesday (15 June).  

Purchase said: 

This will allow the school to lie empty and unoccupied for more than 72 hours. The WHO advises that the virus will be cleared from surfaces after 72 hours [three days]. On Monday, the school will be sanitised using an outside specialist service provider.

He appealed to parents not to allow pupils with flu-like symptoms to attend school. 

From 3 June, the Gauteng education department recorded at least 2 068 Covid-19 cases in schools.

"We have closed about 20 schools for between one to three days. Interchangeably, schools are closed after consultation with the Department of Health," Mabona said. 

