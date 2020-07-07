1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Two Mpumalanga police stations temporarily close after positive tests

Azarrah Karrim
Members of the South African Police Service.
Members of the South African Police Service.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Trichardt and Hartebeeskop police stations in Mpumalanga have been temporarily closed after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Police said the Community Service Centre will now operate from the DARA guesthouse for Trichardt, and Enikwakuyengwa Tribal Office Hall for Hartebeeskop.
  • Operations will go back to normal later this week.

Two police stations in Mpumalanga - Trichardt and Hartebeeskop - have temporarily closed after staff members tested positive for Covid-19, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the Trichardt Community Service Centre will now operate from the DARA guesthouse at 25 Jansen Street.

READ | More than 1 600 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19, with 14 deaths - Cele

"The community can, in the interim, call 082 494 4727 for emergencies and complaints.                                               

"The telephone lines at Trichardt Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure. However, service delivery will not be hampered," Hlathi said.

He added that the building has been decontaminated and services will resume on Wednesday, 8 July.

"The SAPS management apologises for the inconvenience that may arise from this. The acting station commander, Warrant Officer Adrien Strauss, can be contacted on 082 923 0133," Hlathi said.The Hartebeeskop station has also temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Operate

Hlathi said the Community Service Centre will now operate from the Enikwakuyengwa Tribal Office Hall."To access the station, the community should call 072 656 7646 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended accordingly," he added.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Recruitment of police trainees grinds to a halt

Telephone lines at the station will not be accessible during the closure, but Hlathi assured that services would not be hampered. 

"The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 10 July."The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

"The acting station commander, Elliot Mithi Fulane, can be contacted on 082 560 3963," Hlathi said.

Related Links
National Truck Shutdown: NatJOINTS instruct protest to be 'efficiently policed', few incidents...
Covid-19: Recruitment of police trainees grinds to a halt
Limpopo police crack down on zama zamas, confiscate truck loaded with chrome
Read more on:
sapsmbombelacoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R343k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 432 votes
No, but I plan to
17% - 560 votes
No, and I don't plan to
70% - 2331 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.16
(-1.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(-1.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.35
(-0.76)
ZAR/AUD
11.92
(-0.68)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.96)
Gold
1794.70
(+0.56)
Silver
18.25
(-0.07)
Platinum
837.00
(+2.13)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1923.68
(+0.25)
All Share
55243.80
(+0.72)
Top 40
50922.32
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10086.99
(-0.47)
Industrial 25
76855.87
(+0.55)
Resource 10
52017.34
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo