Covid-19: Two top Gauteng schools closed after recording 17 positive cases

Ntwaagae Seleka
A worker sanitises a classroom.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • Both St John's College and Krugersdorp High School have been closed until Monday.
  • The two schools were closed after they recorded a combined 17 positive cases of Covid-19.
  • St. John's recorded six positive cases, and Krugersdorp 11 cases.

Two top-performing Gauteng high schools have had to close until Monday due to Covid-19, barely two weeks after reopening for the second term.

The two schools are situated in Houghton and Krugersdorp, respectively.

The institutions will reopen on Monday.

In a joint statement, released by both the Gauteng education and health departments, it said St John's College and Krugersdorp High School jointly registered 17 positive cases of Covid-19.

St John's College identified six positive cases, while Krugersdorp High School had 11 positive cases. 

The first case at Krugersdorp High was reported to be that of a pupil returning from school holidays.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the school principal, Ivan Bailey, said the pupil tested positive two days after schools reopened.

Bailey said the pupil was dropped at the school on 2 May by her parent, and tested positive the following day.

By 6 May, the school had four positive cases. 

Bailey said the school then communicated with the health and education departments regarding the matter. 

Pupils and teachers, who had been in contact with the pupil, were tested and some are in quarantine.

Bailey promised the school had made plans to continue teaching and learning, but all sporting activities had been cancelled.

The two departments said their teams are conducting contact tracing and tracking at schools across Gauteng. 

This ensures that we are kept abreast of the occurrence of Covid-19 cases. We can confirm that a decision has been made, in consultation with the department of health, district directors and education management, to suspend academic activities in both schools to manage Covid-19 cases in each school.


"These cases have been immediately requested to go into self-isolation. The temporary closure of these schools will be from 12 May to 17 May 2021," the departments said jointly.

gautengeducationcoronavirus
