Covid-19 update: Recovery rate at 88.9% with 648 214 total positive cases and 15 437 deaths

Azarrah Karrim
Health workers in PPE attend to a patient at St Thomas Hospital on April 10, 2020 in London, England.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
  • 648 214 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa as of Saturday evening.
  • 49 more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 15 437.
  • Recoveries sit at 576 423, with an 88.9% recovery rate.

South Africa has recorded an increase of 1 816 positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 648 214, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday evening.

READ | Excess deaths 'only an estimate' and not confirmed Covid-19 deaths - health department

According to Mkhize, 49 more deaths were reported from KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Free State and Western Cape.

This brought the total number of deaths to 15 437.

Recoveries sat at 576 423, with an 88.9% recovery rate.

Breakdown

Covid-19 case data as at 12 September 2020 (Supplied/Department of Health)

Covid-19 provincial breakdown as at 12 September 2020 (Supplies/Department of Health)

ALSO READ | International travel 'top of agenda' as Mbalula looks into airlines breaking Covid-19 regulations


