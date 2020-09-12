Covid-19 update: Recovery rate at 88.9% with 648 214 total positive cases and 15 437 deaths

648 214 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in South Africa as of Saturday evening.

South Africa has recorded an increase of 1 816 positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 648 214, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday evening.

According to Mkhize, 49 more deaths were reported from KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Free State and Western Cape.

This brought the total number of deaths to 15 437.

Recoveries sat at 576 423, with an 88.9% recovery rate.

Breakdown

