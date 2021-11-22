16m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Uptick in SA's cases as fourth wave looms, warns NICD

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA's Covid-19 cases are rising.
SA's Covid-19 cases are rising.
skaman306
  • The country has seen a rise in Covid-19 infections with the NICD reporting a sustained increase over the past seven days.
  • The majority of the cases are reported in Gauteng.
  • The NICD reported 312 new cases on Monday, bringing the total infections to 2 930 174.

Covid-19 infections are on the rise in South Africa weeks ahead of an expected fourth wave in December, the country's national health laboratory service said on Monday.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a "sustained" increase over the past seven days, with the majority of cases detected in the most populous province of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

"We are monitoring these trends to see if these increases persist," NICD's interim executive director, Adrian Puren, said in a statement.

READ | Sahpra says no to Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine - for now

He said that while localised increases were expected, "... it is hard to say whether the increases indicate the start of a widespread resurgence".

South Africa, which has the largest caseload on the African continent, has recorded nearly 2.93 million infections, with 687 new cases reported on Sunday, up from around 106 earlier this month, and 312 cases on Monday.

Of the total cases, at least 89 584 have been fatal.

After a rather slow start, vaccination rates have picked up pace with 41 percent of adults in South Africa having received at least a single dose, while 35 percent are now fully vaccinated.

Pfizer has meantime applied to the country's regulatory bodies for clearance of its third dose "booster" shot.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement on Monday that it received the application last Wednesday and will start, "... assessment of data for the safety and efficacy of the third dose".

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4220 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 735 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2090 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3614 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.21
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.81
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,807.35
-2.1%
Silver
24.27
-1.5%
Palladium
1,957.00
-5.2%
Platinum
1,015.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
64,385
+0.8%
All Share
70,866
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,586
+1.2%
Industrial 25
94,905
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,092
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo