Covid-19 vaccination centre for private healthcare workers opens in Cape Town

Melomed Gatesville officially opened its private vaccination centre at the Rylands Civic Centre in Cape Town.

The hospital holdings company will assist the Department of Health with the vaccination of the private health workers.

It is the first private vaccination site in the Cape Town metro.

Melomed Gatesville has officially opened a vaccination centre for private healthcare workers at the Rylands Civic Centre.

The facility will assist the Department of Health with the vaccination of the private healthcare workers in the country.

The hospital group said this was the first private vaccination site in the Cape Town metro, and that its purpose was to support the health department.

The City of Cape Town assisted with the hall's conversion into a vaccine centre that is compliant with the health protocols set out by the national Department of Health.

Melomed said it was proud to be part of the extension to its business, and praised the collaboration in the public and private sector that brought it about.

"We are all here to ensure we execute a well-managed, fully operational vaccination site," the company said.

"It is extremely pleasing to see that, even though our staff have worked through two Covid waves, they are still motivated and able to dedicate their time and resources towards ensuring the success of the national vaccination rollout."

The Department of Health is working on expanding the number of sites for its Sisonke vaccination programme, using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after the AstraZeneca vaccine was considered to not be effective enough against the new variant of Covid-19 identified at the end of 2020.



1/3 Today Minister Mbombo has officially opening the Melomed Vaccination site, which will be a dedicated vaccination site for private sector healthcare workers in the metro. pic.twitter.com/Gm17rhJLa5 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) March 2, 2021





