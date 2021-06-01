Covid-19 vaccinations: South Africa hits the 1 million mark

As of Tuesday, South Africa had vaccinated over one million people under the Sisonke drive and the Pfizer vaccine rollout.

In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize thanked all those involved in the ongoing vaccination drive.

READ | Dis-Chem has vaccinated 12 500 people at six sites and is sending out SMS 'reminders'

"I wish to thank all those involved in the vaccination campaign, from the director-general of health to each and every vaccinator continuing to battle it out for the nation on the frontline," said Mkhize.

A total of 1 045 104 people have received a Covid-19 jab.

Under the Sisonke programme, which is a single dose, 479 768 people have been vaccinated, while 565 336 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.

LIVE | Vaccination rollout: In the words of our readers

The country's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases stands at 1 669 231, with 3 614 new cases reported.

The death toll is 56 601, with 95 fatalities recorded since the last report.