43m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 vaccinations: South Africa hits the 1 million mark

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa had vaccinated over one million people under the Sisonke drive and the Pfizer vaccine rollout.
South Africa had vaccinated over one million people under the Sisonke drive and the Pfizer vaccine rollout.
Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

As of Tuesday, South Africa had vaccinated over one million people under the Sisonke drive and the Pfizer vaccine rollout. 

In a statement, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize thanked all those involved in the ongoing vaccination drive. 

READ | Dis-Chem has vaccinated 12 500 people at six sites and is sending out SMS 'reminders'

"I wish to thank all those involved in the vaccination campaign, from the director-general of health to each and every vaccinator continuing to battle it out for the nation on the frontline," said Mkhize. 

A total of 1 045 104 people have received a Covid-19 jab.

Under the Sisonke programme, which is a single dose, 479 768 people have been vaccinated, while 565 336 people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.

LIVE | Vaccination rollout: In the words of our readers

The country's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases stands at 1 669 231, with 3 614 new cases reported.

The death toll is 56 601, with 95 fatalities recorded since the last report. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizehealthcoronavirus
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 10573 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1451 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

16h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.76
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.47
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,900.25
-0.3%
Silver
27.89
-0.5%
Palladium
2,865.50
+1.2%
Platinum
1,197.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
69.32
+0.9%
Top 40
62,699
+1.5%
All Share
68,923
+1.4%
Resource 10
68,669
+1.5%
Industrial 25
88,358
+1.7%
Financial 15
13,575
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo