Covid-19 vaccinations take long weekend as Health Department waits for more J&J jabs

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated stalled at 269 102 from Thursday until Sunday.

As of Monday, there were 452 new confirmed cases bringing the overall total to 1 552 416.

Eight deaths were recorded.

The Health Department reported no new vaccinations conducted on health workers over the Easter weekend.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, the department was still waiting for another 200 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Manzi said the batch was expected to arrive at the weekend.

No additional number of vaccinated workers was reflected in Monday's report.

Manzi, however, said the department still had around 20 000 vaccines expected to be used this week.

As of Monday, the country recorded 452 new confirmed Covid-19 cases bringing the cumulative number to 1 552 416.

The report indicated there were 11 091 new tests conducted, bringing the total to 9 979 294.

Eight more deaths were also recorded, bringing the total to 52 995. According to the report, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and Western Cape recorded no deaths.

Recoveries sat at 1 478 088, representing 95%, Mkhize said.

News24 reported last week that the

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) registered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with conditions. This meant the vaccine could now be used commercially.

Sahpra said the vaccine, developed by J&J's vaccine arm Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, was subject to a number of conditions, including that it must be supplied and administered according to the Health Department's Covid-19 vaccination plan.

