36m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Vaccine booster shots available soon for healthcare workers

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
Nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi was the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town.
GCIS
  • Booster shots for almost half a million healthcare workers will be available from 8 November.
  • Health experts say booster jabs increases protection against symptomatic and severe disease.
  • Healthcare workers who received the J&J vaccine earlier this year will receive an SMS invitation on the number they used to enrol on government's EVDS system.

The rollout of Covid-19 booster shots for healthcare workers who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will start next month.

The nearly 500 000 healthcare workers who received the J&J vaccine earlier this year as part of the Sisonke study will receive an invitation by SMS on the cellphone number they used to enrol for the first part of the study, the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Department of Health said.

"We are in the final stages of approvals from the regulators and ethics review committees, and vaccination will be open to all health workers, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, who received a first dose of the J&J vaccine as part of the Sisonke study. Health workers who have received unauthorised booster doses of the Cominarty (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine after the J&J vaccine are strongly encouraged not to accept an additional booster J&J vaccine as there are insufficient safety data for such a schedule."

ALSO READ | South Africa is looking at rolling out booster shots. Here’s why

Many countries were recommending booster shots for frontline workers, those with compromised immunity and the elderly. Government and the SAMRC said research showed that booster jabs increased protection, especially against symptomatic and severe disease.

Acting director-general of health Nicholas Crisp said vaccines were powerful weapons against the pandemic.

"Our priority remains the most vulnerable groups, especially senior citizens or adults who live with compromised immunity... ahead of a fourth wave. It is our collective responsibility as individuals, families and communities to protect ourselves and loved ones, including those who we spend most of our time with. Vaccines save lives and bring us one step closer to ending the pandemic."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirusvaccines
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think 12-year-olds are too young to get the vaccine without parental consent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they're way too young to understand medical consent
59% - 1422 votes
No, if the law gives them the right it shouldn't be questioned
21% - 499 votes
It's irrelevant, a child will struggle to get the vaccine without an adult's help
20% - 470 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.88
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.63
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,783.42
0.0%
Silver
23.90
0.0%
Palladium
2,005.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,023.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo