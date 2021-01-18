24m ago

Covid-19 vaccine: DA threatens Ramaphosa to detail govt's full rollout plan within 7 days

Lizeka Tandwa
DA leader John Steenhuisen.
Felix Dlangamandala
  • The DA has questioned the shroud of secrecy around the SA government's Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.
  • It wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to give details of the plan within seven days.
  • The party has threatened to turn to the courts if the president fails to meet its demands.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has compared the government's "secrecy" around the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the anti-retroviral rollout plan for the country's HIV programme. 

On Monday, the DA gave President Cyril Ramaphosa seven days to outline the government's plan for a vaccine rollout, or face court action. 

Steenhuisen said this during his own national address where he questioned the government's "illusive" strategy on the vaccine rollout. 

Steenhuisen said the DA would need absolute clarity from the government on how it intended to manage the vaccination programme.

The DA leader said:

No more double speak and spin. We will need to know, in full detail, where our shipments of vaccines are coming from, how many doses will be in each shipment and when they will arrive. All of this will have to add up to the numbers government has been passing around.

The DA wants to know exactly what will happen when the vaccines get to South Africa's shores, how they will be stored and distributed, who will receive them first, and how this will communicated. 

"We are now heading towards the end of January, and none of this has been made public. If the president does not provide a full plan that covers all the quantities and timelines, we will have no choice but to ask the courts to compel him to do so. 

READ | African Union secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Africa - Ramaphosa

"Our lawyers have already written to the president, setting out the extent to which the government's strategy does not meet constitutional requirements for a comprehensive vaccine rollout programme in that it violates both Section 27 of the Constitution as well as Section 11 of the Bill of Rights," he said.

This comes after the government was largely criticised for missing two deadline payments to join the queue for the Covax initiative.

ANC alliance partners and party leaders also criticised the government for not prioritising bilateral agreements to ensure timeous access to vaccines.

News24 previously reported that the Solidarity Fund was expected to step in to make the R300-million payment or 15% of the envisaged spend. 

Speaking to News24 last week, Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize attempted to allay concerns that inefficiency and delays by government officials may have put the country on the back foot in when it comes to procuring Covid-19 vaccines.

'Dishonest spin'

Ramaphosa announced last week that the government had secured 20 million doses of the vaccines for this year, so far, and that more talks were under way.

The DA leader has, however, poked holes in the 20-million mark the president announced, saying that a few days after making that bold statement, Ramaphosa spoke of 270 million doses secured for Africa through an AU programme, but did not say "which vaccines these are, how many we'll get and by when".

"Earlier, we were told of 1.5 million doses ordered through the Serum Institute of India, two-thirds of which are supposedly for delivery this month still. But none of these numbers add up. In fact, it seems most of it is little more than wishful thinking and dishonest spin," Steenhuisen said.

The president has also placed its reliance on Johnson & Johnson, which has manufacturing plants in the country, for supplies in the second quarter of 2021. 

Steenhuisen wants Ramaphosa to set out the details of the government's negotiations with vaccine suppliers to include dates and minutes of its meetings.

ALSO READ | Mkhize warns of corruption: 'Middlemen wanted to charge us 4 times more for Covid-19 vaccine'

He adds that he wants a breakdown of the government's budget for both the acquisition and rollout of the vaccines, covering public funds, private funds, donor funds and loans.

"The president's reply will have to provide the full rollout and administration programme, which has to include all the vaccine types, [the] number of required doses, the dates that these will be available as well as how these will be stored and transported. If the president provides satisfactory answers to all the questions put to him in the letter, we will work together with him to ensure that the programme has the best chance of success. 

"But if he fails to answer or if his answers are lacking detail or evasive, we will take further legal action, as is our constitutional duty.  Government knows what it is like to be on the wrong side of such a legal challenge. Two decades ago they were forced to provide and then comply with an anti-retroviral rollout plan for their HIV programme after also initially refusing to divulge the details. We will not hesitate to go that route again."

