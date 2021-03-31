1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 vaccine: Registration for phase 2 to start in April, says Ramaphosa

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said registration for phase 2 of the vaccinations would start in April.
  • It will start in mid-May and people over 60 with comorbidities will be prioritised, he said in an address to the nation on Tuesday night.
  • Ramaphosa added more vaccine doses were being secured from various suppliers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night the second phase of vaccinations will begin in mid-May, with registration starting next month.

He said although there were delays in securing vaccine supplies for the country, the government was still confident it would achieve its inoculation targets.

The president addressed the nation on developments on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, following meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

To date, Ramaphosa said, more than 250 000 healthcare workers had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of the Sisonke trial, which started in February.

He added 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a further 20 million doses were being finalised.

Ramaphosa said the government was also finalising an agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.

"Together, this supply of vaccines will provide us with enough doses to vaccinate 41 million people. We will make further announcements once these negotiations have been concluded."

He added the government hoped to vaccinate more people over six months when phase 2 got under way in mid-May.

READ | Ramaphosa closes lid on off-site booze sales ahead of spiritual weekend observations

Among the people being prioritised during the second phase would be those at high risk of hospitalisation and death, such as those above 60 and people living with comorbidities.

Registration to be vaccinated was scheduled to start in April, Ramaphosa said, adding the second phase aimed to ensure communities would be protected and the need for lockdowns would be reduced.

"People will be encouraged to register online, but those without online access will be able to register in person."

More than 2 000 vaccination sites have been identified across the country and they include general practitioners' consulting rooms, community clinics and pharmacies.

Ramaphosa said an electronic vaccination data system had been established to manage the rollout and direct people toward vaccination sites closest to where they lived.

The system will allow people to register, receive appointment dates and sites as well as receive digital certificates or hard copies confirming their vaccination statuses.

He added the government was developing mechanisms to identify and register undocumented persons so they too could be vaccinated.

Ramaphosa said greater collaboration between the government, business, labour, and civil society was key to the vaccine rollout's success.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4012 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1193 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4847 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.94
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.50
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.49
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,682.30
(-0.2)
Silver
23.93
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,161.49
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
64.14
(-1.3)
Palladium
2,611.00
(+0.7)
All Share
67,292
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,550
(0.0)
Industrial 25
88,705
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,869
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo