Covid-19 vaccine: Registration for phase 2 to start in April, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said registration for phase 2 of the vaccinations would start in April.

It will start in mid-May and people over 60 with comorbidities will be prioritised, he said in an address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Ramaphosa added more vaccine doses were being secured from various suppliers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night the second phase of vaccinations will begin in mid-May, with registration starting next month.

He said although there were delays in securing vaccine supplies for the country, the government was still confident it would achieve its inoculation targets.

The president addressed the nation on developments on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, following meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

To date, Ramaphosa said, more than 250 000 healthcare workers had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of the Sisonke trial, which started in February.

He added 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a further 20 million doses were being finalised.

Ramaphosa said the government was also finalising an agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.

"Together, this supply of vaccines will provide us with enough doses to vaccinate 41 million people. We will make further announcements once these negotiations have been concluded."

He added the government hoped to vaccinate more people over six months when phase 2 got under way in mid-May.

Among the people being prioritised during the second phase would be those at high risk of hospitalisation and death, such as those above 60 and people living with comorbidities.

Registration to be vaccinated was scheduled to start in April, Ramaphosa said, adding the second phase aimed to ensure communities would be protected and the need for lockdowns would be reduced.

"People will be encouraged to register online, but those without online access will be able to register in person."

More than 2 000 vaccination sites have been identified across the country and they include general practitioners' consulting rooms, community clinics and pharmacies.

Ramaphosa said an electronic vaccination data system had been established to manage the rollout and direct people toward vaccination sites closest to where they lived.

The system will allow people to register, receive appointment dates and sites as well as receive digital certificates or hard copies confirming their vaccination statuses.

He added the government was developing mechanisms to identify and register undocumented persons so they too could be vaccinated.

Ramaphosa said greater collaboration between the government, business, labour, and civil society was key to the vaccine rollout's success.

