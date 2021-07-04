Covid-19 vaccine rollout for police officers starts this week

The South African Police Service is gearing up to vaccinate its members, with at least 180 000 officers and other staff being targeted to get the jab.

The vaccination rollout will be launched on Monday in Soweto by Police Minister Bheki Cele, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the goal was to inoculate frontline officers involved in day-to-day operations. Cele and Sitole would be vaccinated first.

"General Sitole will be the first uniformed member to be vaccinated on the day. Minister Cele will also receive his vaccination as he falls under the over-50 age group eligible for the jab," Themba said.

SAPS plans to vaccinate more than 180 000 employees at the 108 registered vaccination sites across the country, starting from the 8 July.

Themba said more than 670 officers had already succumbed to Covid-19, while at least 30 000 others were infected across the country.



