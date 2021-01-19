30m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 vaccine rollout: Military roped in, health professionals to help manage adverse reactions

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
WHO has recommended a course of Covid-19 treatment.
WHO has recommended a course of Covid-19 treatment.
Getty Images
  • Health officials with resuscitation kits will be on hand to help should anyone have an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccines. 
  • Health Department official Aquina Thulare briefed the ANC's Progressive Business Forum on the vaccine rollout. 
  • The military will help safeguard sites and everyone who receives vaccines will be registered on a central database. 


Health professionals will be on standby at Covid-19 vaccination sites to tend to anyone who might have an adverse reaction to the vaccines, while the military is set to be deployed to safeguard distribution.

Those who agree to be vaccinated will be issued with a vaccine registration card and they will be allocated a site where they should go to get their jab.

These are some of the details of the vaccine rollout that has emerged during a briefing by Aquila Thulare from the Department of Health during a Zoom briefing to the ANC's Progressive Business Forum on Tuesday.

She said:

The vaccination system is going to be based on a pre-vaccination registration system, meaning all of us will have to be on a register of some sort so that we know who has been vaccinated, where are they going to receive the vaccination, and there will be a system of registration.

Everyone who has registered will be allocated a site where they should go for their jabs, which will help the department to control how many people visit a site, but also helps the department with planning how many vaccines to deliver to a site.

"It also helps us to manage those who have to come back a second time," she said.

To secure the distribution of the vaccines, those vehicles involved will be tracked and monitored to safeguard stocks.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be present at administration sites "to make sure that we secure this vaccine" and for security purposes and each dose will be tracked and traced through a barcode scanning system "meaning that we will have to make sure that we know where each and every vial is used".

There will also be data verification of the vaccines that have been distributed and administered.

Vaccines must be disposed of in a secure fashion, but we also have to ensure that we monitor that there is no wastage, she said.

Vaccine distribution

In phase two and three of the vaccine distribution - once targeted groups like health workers and the elderly have received their doses - there will be mass vaccinations in urban centres of individuals and groups, while pharmacies, health facilities, community halls and schools will be used to administer the vaccines.

These sites will have to be registered and comply with a number of requirements.

"We do not want to see the vaccination programme impacting negatively on the other services that are provided, whether it is child illnesses, maternal services," she said.

Vaccine confidence will increase through transparent and effective safety surveillance and causality assessment, Thulare added.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa forms inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, to be led by David Mabuza

She said an electronic vaccination data system was currently being developed, and would leverage off existing systems.

The information collected by the system would include patient information, like demographics and number of doses to be received, the health establishment where it is administered, the vaccine administered, safety information and a record of vaccination issued to individuals where necessary.

"For the vaccination programme, wherever we are going to be vaccinating in the sites, there will be teams of health professionals that will be ready to manage any adverse effect that arise," she said. This included resuscitation kits, to ensure that these are attended to "immediately and effectively".

The department will also record how many people in the target population receive the vaccine and how many refuse, including the reasons why they do so.

The inter-ministerial committee on vaccines established by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday and chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza would coordinate the vaccination effort "to ensure that the 40 million South Africans that are going to make up the 65% [of the population who will be vaccinated] to build ("herd") immunity are going to be vaccinated.

Ministerial advisory committees on technical issues and behavioural change will also be on hand to help with the effort.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8203 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 6756 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 615 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.96
(+1.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(+0.90)
ZAR/EUR
18.14
(+0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.52
(+1.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.35)
Gold
1839.50
(+0.23)
Silver
25.18
(+0.91)
Platinum
1084.00
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2356.50
(-0.17)
All Share
63603.26
(-0.17)
Top 40
58358.85
(-0.32)
Financial 15
12017.40
(+0.95)
Industrial 25
85061.23
(+0.29)
Resource 10
62265.14
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo