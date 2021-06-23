Covid-19 vaccine: SA's drug regulator to assess efficacy of Sinopharm

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) will start assessing the efficacy of Sinopharm, it announced on Wednesday.

"Sahpra has received documentation for the Sinopharm vaccine, developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group," the two-line statement said.

"Sahpra will now commence with evaluating the data in assessing the efficacy of the vaccine."

This comes as pressure mounts on the government to speed up its vaccine programme.

ALSO READ | DA, other political parties decline EFF invite for Friday’s march to Sahpra’s offices

The Pfizer two-jab and Johnson & Johnson single jab vaccine are currently being used.

A contamination issue at the Johnson & Johnson factory resulted in a delay of the supply of that vaccine.

The EFF has been vocal about marching to Sahpra to demand the government include the Sputnik V and Sinopharm vaccines in its rollout programme.