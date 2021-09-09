1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 vaccine: Sinovac to start South African trials on children

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An empty vial of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. (Getty)
An empty vial of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. (Getty)
  • The first Covid-19 vaccine trials in children start on Friday.  
  • Sinovac will start investigating the efficacy of their two-dose vaccine on children.  
  • 2 000 South African children will be enrolled in the phase three trials. 

In a first for South Africa, Sinovac will start phase three clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine for children from Friday.  

Currently, the country has no Covid-19 vaccine approved for children. 

According to Numolux, which has the approval to distribute Sinovac in South Africa, the trials will be conducted on 2 000 children aged six months to 17 years. They will be conducted at seven research sites across the country.  

The trials will enrol 14 000 children from South Africa, Chile, the Philippines, Malaysia and Kenya.  

Sinovac currently has conditional approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). The conditions include regular safety data updates and that they only be administered to people aged 18 to 59. The vaccine is not yet distributed for adults. 

ALSO READ | Third wave of Covid-19 infections showing signs of a downward trend - experts

In a statement on Thursday, Numolux said the study would evaluate the efficacy of two doses of the vaccine against confirmed symptomatic Covid-19 cases in children and adolescents. Efficacy will also be evaluated against hospitalisation and severe Covid-19 cases. 

They would also investigate the efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalisation.  

Participants in the trial will receive two doses of vaccine or placebo 28 days apart. Efficacy assessments to include the surveillance for Covid-19 like symptoms and the laboratory confirmation of infection. An interim analysis will be done when 47 Covid-19 cases have been reported. 

A recent paper published in journal The Lancet found that two doses of the vaccine were safe and had generally good reactions in children and teenagers aged three to 17 years old. More than 96% of children and adolescents who received two doses of the vaccine developed antibodies against Covid-19.

News24 reached out to Sahpra for comment, but was unsuccessful.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sinovachealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1213 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4051 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1289 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.15
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.73
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,791.16
+0.1%
Silver
24.05
+0.4%
Palladium
2,226.77
-1.2%
Platinum
985.67
+0.3%
Brent Crude
72.60
+1.3%
Top 40
58,021
-2.3%
All Share
64,177
-2.1%
Resource 10
60,321
-1.9%
Industrial 25
81,563
-2.8%
Financial 15
13,952
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo