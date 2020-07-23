42m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: We are at a late stage of trying to save lives in the Eastern Cape - ANC MP

Jason Felix
Sello Headbush, the owner of a funeral parlour, uses the light from his mobile phone during load shedding to check on a heap of discarded PPE left on a stretcher in front of the cold storage room in Port Elizabeth.
Sello Headbush, the owner of a funeral parlour, uses the light from his mobile phone during load shedding to check on a heap of discarded PPE left on a stretcher in front of the cold storage room in Port Elizabeth.
Marco Longari
  • MPs were left frustrated after Eastern Cape health officials presented the province's Covid-19 challenges without giving timeframes.
  • The EFF said the province's presentation was frustrating.
  • The DA believes the department does not have any more time to address the challenges.

Frustrated MPs grilled Eastern Cape health officials who put forward the province's Covid-19 challenges with no clear timeframes on how the teething problems will be resolved.

A provincial project management unit led by Dr Sibongile Zungu presented the province's Covid-19 challenges during a sitting of Parliament's Health Committee on Wednesday.

Shortly after the briefing, MPs questioned the department on why no clear timeframes were presented.

The province has seen shortages of critical-care beds, ventilators and oxygen, while conditions in some hospitals have deteriorated.

ANC MP Kenneth Leonard Jacobs said it was clear there were challenges in the Eastern Cape health department.

"It is clear that there is an intervention from the ministry and from the national Department of Health. It is also clear that we are at a little bit of a late stage of trying to save lives in the Eastern Cape. Where would we get the healthcare professional?

"The Eastern Cape has always been at the back end for a number of years in terms of recruitment of healthcare professionals. Even though we are putting the field hospitals together, there has to be a plan to get the necessary healthcare professionals," he added.

DA MP Evelyn Wilson said health care in the Eastern Cape was in a crisis.

"At present, the Eastern Cape has got one ambulance per 21 000km in the province. You have time to talk about moving patients between hospitals and districts, but you have no ambulances do that. The most frustrating part of it is that you are talking about fast-tracking oxygen supply.

"From the day that this pandemic broke out, one of the things everyone knew was that this attacks the lungs and the most critical part of dealing with a patient, who has got Covid-19, is the supply of oxygen. And now in the middle of the surge, when we have a major crisis, you are only now talking about fast-tracking oxygen. I am very disturbed," she added.

READ | Ailing Eastern Cape turns to powerful organisations to bolster fight against Covid-19

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa said the presentation was more frustrating than relieving.

"We keep hearing plans and intention to implement. But there is nothing really happening if we are being honest.

"We not getting dates, which means we cannot hold you accountable. When will this plan come to fruition, when will the oxygen increase of capacity actually materialise? So far, all we have is that you have plans, but we can't hold you accountable," she added.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said: "We can appreciate the work that is now being attempted to being done by the national team. The reality is that, we are now at this stage of the provincial response and yet there are still things that are yet to be done.

"While Dr Zungu went to great detail in explaining to us what still needs to be done and what needs approval, we are still not quite clear as to when this is going to be done".


There have also been calls by the DA to place the department under administration, but Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said all provinces were experiencing problems.

"Every province has needed assistance; every province has needed support. I have sent reinforcements to every province … to the Free State, Western Cape, to Gauteng.

"Everyone needed assistance. We are dealing with a unique situation that none of us were ready to deal with. The Eastern Cape is no different to the rest of the country. They have challenges, but so does the rest of the country," he added.

Related Links
Eastern Cape's Covid-19 nightmare could see 9 000 'unavoidable' deaths - experts
Covid-19: 'The growth of the pandemic is intense' - Eastern Cape doctor
Scooters not a blunder, were never meant to be ambulances - Eastern Cape health HOD
Read more on:
port elizabethhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
46% - 3742 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2367 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2092 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.56
(-0.51)
ZAR/GBP
21.07
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.54)
Gold
1882.89
(+0.73)
Silver
22.84
(+0.16)
Platinum
928.00
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2139.00
(+0.19)
All Share
56183.69
(+0.63)
Top 40
51788.95
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10486.04
(-1.38)
Industrial 25
75326.69
(+0.36)
Resource 10
55243.87
(+2.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo