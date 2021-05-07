Covid-19: 'We are now in the third wave' - Free State health dept

Gauteng estimates that a third Covid-19 wave will start in the next few weeks.

In the Free State, it has already started.

Free State recorded 427 new cases on Thursday, while 60 were yet to be allocated.

The Free State health department says the province is officially in a third wave of Covid-19.



"We are now in the third wave of the outbreak and have today [Friday] seen a shocking rise of infections, to 427 new cases, with 60 yet to be allocated to appropriate districts," said spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.



Mvambi said Mangaung recorded 200 new cases, Lejweleputswa, 95, Thabo Mofutsanyana, 53, Fezile Dabi, 49, and Xhariep, 21.

The department appealed to communities to remain cautious, to avoid the spread of the virus.

It encouraged residents to play their role to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

"Our current ability to treat people may not last if unnecessarily stretched to the limit by non-adherence to Covid-19 measures.

"We can see that, all over the world, there is no health system able to withstand the high numbers of demand for high flow oxygen, high care and intensive care units," Mvambi said.

South Africa recorded 2 149 new cases on Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in his daily update.

Mkhize said the department "noticed a worrying trend of increasing numbers of detected cases in a number of districts", News24 reported.

The cumulative number of cases as of Thursday increased to 1 590 370, with the total deaths sitting at 54 620.

Except for the Eastern Cape, every province had at least one district of concern, Mkhize said.

The Free State province has encouraged 60-year-olds to register for vaccination.

Gauteng is also anticipating a potential third wave, after a notable doubling of cases.

The provincial government estimated the wave to hit in the next three weeks, News24 reported.