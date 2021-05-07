23m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: We must avoid stigmatising countries, says Gauteng premier on India

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
@GautengProvince, Twitter
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura has cautioned against stigmatising countries due to Covid-19.
  • This amid growing concerns of the B.1.617 variant which is reportedly circulating in India.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize assured South Africans the variant that causes Covid-19 had not been detected locally.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has cautioned against stigmatising countries due to Covid-19.

"We can't stigmatise India, we do not want countries to be stigmatised but we must take measures to protect ourselves like any country would do.

"Taking measures should not be about stigmatising countries, we do not want to be part of that. Covid-19 needs all of us to work together globally," Makhura told the media in Bronkhorstspruit on Thursday.

The premier was joined by the Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi, BMW South Africa, and the German government, where the delegation opened a 150-bed Covid-19 isolation ward at the Bronkhorstspruit Hospital.

READ | Covid-19: 'You can never be prepared enough' - Makhura on Gauteng's readiness for third wave 

Makhura was responding to a question on calls for a travel ban to India over concerns about the B.1.617 variant which is reportedly circulating in India.

He said there were concerns, and the provincial command council had discussed what was happening globally in general as the province had an international port of entry, OR Tambo International Airport.

"We have a huge population of South Africans of Indian descent and the mobility between India and South Africa would be a great concern. 

"The minister of health says there is no need to be worried, we had a discussion that we will raise properly with the National Coronavirus Command Council when the president consults with provinces, but I want to say to that we must avoid this issue of stigmatising countries," Makhura added.

He also reflected on the period where a variant was referred to as the "South African variant".

"Stigmatising a country will be a problem that has long-term consequences."

ALSO READ | Covid-19: SA does not have the B.1.617 variant which is prevalent in India - Zweli Mkhize

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the B.1.617 variant that causes Covid-19, which was prevalent in India, had not been detected locally.

"We wish to reassure citizens that there are no direct flights from India and that all our ports of entry employ stringent containment procedures to minimise the importation of Covid-19. We are currently on high alert to screen passengers and test those who require further assessment," he added.

Mkhize said: "We have not detected the B.1.617 variant as yet in South Africa, however, we have consulted members of the genomics team who have informed us that they have intensified their surveillance, not only to ensure that [the] variant can be detected quickly, but also to understand what the implications are for us in the context of B.1.351 being the dominant variant in South Africa. This work is ongoing and we commit to continue to be guided by science."

The Gauteng provincial command council was set to have its weekly briefing on Friday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david makhuragautengjohannesburgindiacoronavirushealth
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3691 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3411 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 366 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.21
+0.1%
GBP/ZAR
19.76
+0.1%
EUR/ZAR
17.15
-0.0%
AUD/ZAR
11.05
-0.1%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,820.84
+0.3%
Silver
27.45
+0.5%
Palladium
2,963.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,257.01
+0.1%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
61,706
0.0%
All Share
67,609
0.0%
Resource 10
69,984
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,103
0.0%
Financial 15
12,567
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr 2021

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo