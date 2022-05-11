Covid-19: Western Cape braces for 5th wave

The Western Cape is experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The provincial health department said admissions, oxygen use and deaths remained low.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the government would maintain current measures.

The Western Cape is bracing for another wave of Covid-19 infections.

The provincial Department of Health has confirmed that there has been a resurgence in cases.

Spokesperson Mark van der Heever said they had seen higher case numbers, approaching the metrics for a peak in the previous waves.

"While we are seeing an increase in new infections, our admissions, oxygen use and deaths, which are key indicators, remain low. Our Covid-19 bed occupancy rate currently makes up only 8% of all the available acute general hospital capacity."

Van der Heever added that the province had sufficient measures in place should there be an increase in hospitalisations.

He said:

The single most important thing people can do to mitigate the impact of the current resurgence is to get vaccinated or boosted. Especially if you are at higher risk of severe disease. Those vulnerable groups are also encouraged to get their flu vaccine.

On Tuesday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 7 523 new Covid-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 852 148. This increase represents a 23.0% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (38%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape 8%; Free State 5%; North West 4%; Mpumalanga 3%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%.