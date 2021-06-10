55m ago

Covid-19: Western Cape entering third wave - Premier Alan Winde

Nicole McCain
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • The Western Cape is entering a third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to Premier Alan Winde and head of the Western Cape health department, Keith Cloete.
  • The province has experienced an increase in cases of more than 30% week on week.
  • More than 430 new cases are being reported daily.

The Western Cape is entering a third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to provincial health officials.

Premier Alan Winde announced this at a digital briefing on Thursday after the province recorded an increase in cases of more than 30% week on week.

Head of the Western Cape health department, Keith Cloete, added that the cases increased rapidly over the last 10 days.

He explained that even though the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) had not issued confirmation of a third wave, the provincial statistics showed an acceleration.

"It's no longer a gradual increase. Therefore, we are entering the third wave," he said, adding that a formal announcement from the NCID was imminent.

There are 5 802 active cases in the province and more than 1 400 of those were reported in the last week.

The province is recording more than 430 new cases a day, according to Cloete.

He said:

Admissions are increasing with 52 new admissions per day. Deaths may also be starting to increase with around five to six each day.

The increase is being driven by cluster events, such as funerals, weddings and sports events.

He added that many schools have recorded an increase in cases, but said these appeared to be transmitted in the community rather than at school.

At the peak of the first wave, the Western Cape recorded around 1 380 cases a day, and the province recorded 3 060 a day in the second wave.

