44m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Western Cape issues 'hotspot alert' for Garden Route

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An overview of Knysna and the lagoon on the Garden Route. (Photo by: Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
An overview of Knysna and the lagoon on the Garden Route. (Photo by: Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
  • The Western Cape government has issued a hotspot alert for the Garden Route.
  • The alert was in response to a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in areas such as George and Knysna/Bitou.
  • On Thursday, Premier Alan Winde will set out more details on the response plans for the district.

The Western Cape government has issued an "urgent hotspot alert" after a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases along the popular Garden Route.

According to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, this spike was the main contributor to the notable growth of active cases in the Western Cape.

"Specifically, we are concerned about the increasing number of cases in George, Knysna and Bitou," said Winde.

"George, which currently has 628 active cases, has the highest number of active cases in the province," he added.

READ HERE | Covid-19 reinfection cases in SA: NICD can't confirm repeat infections, wants labs to keep specimens

Over the past weekend, the province saw:

  • 160 new cases in George 
  • 145 new cases in Knysna/Bitou 
  • 41 new cases in Mossel Bay 
  • 7 new cases in Hessequa 

Due to the increasing number of positive cases, hospitalisations were also on the rise.

Winde said that hospitals still had sufficient capacity to cope with the surge in cases, however, he urged people to take responsibility to ensure that the spread of the virus was contained.

The hotspot team for the Garden Route increased surveillance through screening and testing.

READ | Eastern Cape Covid-19 outbreaks may not develop into second wave if managed well - Mkhize

"We are also paying special attention to vulnerable groups, including old age homes," added Winde.

He asked residents and visitors of the Garden Route to continue following Covid-19 regulations such as the wearing of masks, maintaining a distance of 1.5m and avoiding gatherings.

"If you feel sick, stay at home and if you are experiencing symptoms, call the hotline on 080 928 4102 for directions and next steps."

"On Thursday, my weekly digital press conference will specifically focus on the Garden Route and I will set out more details on our response plans for the district," said Winde.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Eastern Cape Covid-19 outbreaks may not develop into second wave if managed well - Mkhize
Health minister to visit Eastern Cape, announce Covid-19 interventions
Winde welcomes 'good news' on international travel, says there was no need for red list
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecoronavirus
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 472 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 963 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 4949 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.39
(-0.73)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(-0.86)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(-0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.89)
Gold
1887.80
(-0.06)
Silver
24.66
(-0.34)
Platinum
923.99
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2306.76
(-0.06)
All Share
57296.32
(+0.05)
Top 40
52509.67
(-0.08)
Financial 15
11695.83
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
79055.38
(-0.04)
Resource 10
52006.09
(-0.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo