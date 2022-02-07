49m ago

Covid-19: Western Cape kids, teens urged to get vaccinated as full-time schooling resumes

Timothy Viljoen, 12, receives his Pfizer booster dose at the Vaxi "Trokkie" in Scottsville, Cape Town.
Western Cape Department of Health
  • People under 20 made up more than 10% of Western Cape Covid-19 cases in the fourth wave.
  • As full-time schooling resumes, teens have been urged to vaccinate against Covid-19.
  • Data shows vaccination protects people against Covid-19 complications and long-term illness.

Western Cape teenagers have been urged to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as schools return to full-time attendance from Monday.

The call came amid indications that people younger than 20 remained as affected in the fourth wave of infections as in previous waves.

While cases in older age groups had lowered during the fourth wave, children and teenagers remained as affected as in previous waves, the Western Cape health department said in a statement.

"During the fourth wave (from 28 November 2021 to 28 January 2022) in the under 20-year-olds, the proportion of younger people getting severely ill has not changed from previous waves," the department said.

The department said during the fourth wave 12 546 people under 20 had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Western Cape, which represented around 10.5% of the total cases in the province. The number of hospital admissions for this age group in the fourth wave was 1 135, which was 12.4% of the total admissions in the province.

On Sunday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga called on teachers and eligible pupils to get vaccinated. Schools around the country returned to full-time attendance as of Monday following a decision by Cabinet last month to suspend rotational learning and social distancing in classrooms.

READ | Schools are ready for full-time attendance - Minister Angie Motshekga

At a media briefing, Motshekga said preventing anymore disruptions to learning was essential if pupils were to recover classroom time lost over the last two years.

"We do want everyone in the sector to vaccinate because we're told that, of the 7.7 million qualifying pupils, 1.2 million have been vaccinated," said Motshekga.

"We call on parents to encourage young people who qualify to go for vaccination," she said.

The provincial health department said data showed that vaccination reduced the risk of severe infection and hospitalisation as well as the need for oxygen and ICU in teenagers, the department said.

Vaccination also helps to prevent long-term Covid-19 symptoms, such as fatigue, brain fog, chronic lung disease and chronic loss of smell or taste. Vaccination also protects teens from complications such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome that may require intensive care or long-lasting symptoms that affect their health and well-being.

During the Omicron wave, the risk of death in breakthrough cases in the Western Cape was nearly four times lower than in unvaccinated cases, and the risk of hospital admission in unvaccinated cases was twice as high as in vaccinated cases.

"If you contract Covid and you get severely ill, you are required to isolate. This will result in you missing out on all the social benefits in life such as your education or earning an income," the department read.

