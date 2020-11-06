1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Western Cape matric pupils who test positive won't be allowed on school premises

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
  • The Western Cape Education department says that it will not force a school to allow a Covid-19 positive pupil to write their exams.
  • The department claims that the Basic Education Department did not consult it about the changes.
  • Allowing those who are Covid-19 positive to write their exams will also place pupils, teachers, and staff at risk, says the department.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) will not allow pupils who have tested positive for Covid-19 to write their final National Senior Certificate exams (NSC), because there are no isolation centres designated for the pupils.

It said the Department of Basic Education (DBE) did not consult with it and the provincial health department regarding Covid-19 positive candidates writing the NSC in an "isolation centre".

"The new announcement by [the] DBE indicates that a positive candidate should write at an 'isolation centre' managed by the Department of Health out of school grounds", WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

"However, no such 'isolation centre' exists in the Western Cape, as there was no agreement or arrangements made in this regard with the WCED or the Provincial Department of Health", she added.

On Wednesday, the DBE announced that pupils who test positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to continue with their NSC exams.

READ | Matric 2020: Pupils deemed fit after testing positive for Covid-19 allowed to write exams, says DBE

The provincial department said that no protocol has been issued by DBE on how to manage this. 

Hammond said that it still remains unclear as to the process involved in terms of invigilation, the handling of the papers, and the security involved to protect the integrity of these examinations.

On Monday, 69 699 pupils sat down to write their first examination paper in the Western Cape Province. They kicked off their exam with an English paper.

The department said that administration of the first day of the NSC examinations had gone well.

Hammond said that there were no major hiccups or disruptions, however a few Senior Certificate/part-time candidates arrived at the wrong exam venue, but were assisted accordingly.

Even though the department recorded zero Covid-19 cases on Thursday, it will not be allowing Covid-19 positive pupils on to school premises after the Provincial Department of Health indicated that they cannot assist them.

"The WCED cannot force a school to allow anyone onto a school premises that is Covid-19 positive", said Hammond.

"It will also place the learners, educators, and staff at risk", she added.   

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Matric 2020: Tertiary institutions need budgets for bridging programmes for first-year students-...
Matric 2020: Pupils deemed fit after testing positive for Covid-19 allowed to write exams, says DBE
Matric 2020: Anxious but hopeful, pupils say as D-day looms
Read more on:
western capecape towneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
27% - 3488 votes
Joe Biden
51% - 6668 votes
I don't care
22% - 2911 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

13h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.71
(-0.23)
ZAR/GBP
20.61
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.65
(-0.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.09)
Gold
1943.70
(-0.06)
Silver
25.31
(+0.86)
Platinum
894.52
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
40.80
(-0.73)
Palladium
2434.00
(+3.79)
All Share
56387.04
(+2.10)
Top 40
51876.24
(+2.19)
Financial 15
10147.56
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
80571.62
(+2.97)
Resource 10
51617.33
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo