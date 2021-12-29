33m ago

Covid-19: Western Cape new infections 'slowing down', but province yet to reach fourth wave peak

Nicole McCain
The Western Cape has seen a plateauing of cases over the last week.
Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images
  • The Western Cape recorded a "slowing down" of Covid-19 cases.
  • However, the province is yet to reach the peak of the fourth wave.
  • Average daily infections are currently around 4 000 new cases.

The Western Cape has recorded a "slowing down" of cases, but is yet to reach the peak of the fourth wave.

During a weekly digicon on Wednesday, Western Cape health department head Dr Keith Cloete said there had been a plateauing of cases over the last week, but he cautioned that testing and reporting of cases might have been affected by the public holidays.

He added that cases in the province over the last week were still higher than was initially predicted by the South African Modelling Consortium.

READ | Omicron: New Covid-19 variant sparks fresh 'vaccine apartheid' outrage

"Actual case numbers are generally higher than the prediction of the past week. We are expecting fewer cases in the coming week, but there is uncertainty as public holidays and restricted testing are affecting testing patterns," said Cloete.

The fourth wave had more daily infections than any other wave, said Cloete.

In the last week, the province recorded an average of 3 949 new daily infections – higher than the third wave, in which 3 567 new daily infections were recorded at the peak.

However, few hospital admissions and deaths had been recorded for the current wave, compared to previous waves.

In the last week, the province saw an average of 217 new daily admissions. This number stood at 362 at the peak of the third wave, 478 in the second, and 211 in the first.

READ | Sanlam paid more than R14bn in death claim over 10 months, mostly due to Covid-19 third wave

According to Cloete, the risk of admission is around 30% lower early on in the fourth wave than early on in the third wave. The risk of severe illness requiring hospital admission is 60% lower.

This could be because immunity from prior infection and vaccination had reduced the chances of developing severe illness, and it also appeared that Omicron caused less severe illness, he said.

However, Cloete warned, the new variant could still cause severe illness in those who had not been vaccinated and did not have natural immunity.

READ | SA scientist to lead WHO research into Covid-19 origins

The province saw, on average, two deaths daily in the last week, compared to 122 at the peak of the third wave, 149 in the second, and 51 in the first wave.

"Case numbers and test positivity in this wave have exceeded previous waves. Admissions are still increasing, but have not yet reached the peak of the second or third wave," said Cloete.

Cloete added that genome sequencing had shown that almost all cases in the province were the Omicron variant.

