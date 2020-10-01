1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Western Cape preparing for a possible second wave

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alan Winde,
Alan Winde,
Jaco Marais
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province's focus during the hard lockdown had been about flattening the curve.
  • The province's head of health said there was a risk of a second wave and it was preparing accordingly.
  • With food security still an issue during lockdown, Winde said it should ensure no one went hungry. 

The country remains at significant risk of a second wave of Covid-19 cases, according to Western Cape head of health Dr Keith Cloete.

On Thursday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde held a digital press conference with his MECs and Cloete following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Speaking about the province's aim during the hard lockdown, he said the focus had been about flattening the curve.

"We wanted our peak to look like Table Mountain."

READ | Ramaphosa calls on citizens to use the Covid-19 app - here's how it works

Winde added some of the things that stood out for him was the innovation from the government such as the Red Dot taxi system and new intervention of delivering medication to people's homes.

Medicine

"You no longer have to wake up at 04:00 in the morning to fetch your medicine, but it will be delivered to your door," he added.

However, Cloete said while South Africa might be on Level 1, it did not mean the country was out of danger.

"Based on international experience, the risk for having a second wave in South Africa is significant. It is high, and we are preparing as if we will get the second wave," he added.

RED LIST | UK, US tourists not yet allowed in SA

Speaking on the issue of food security, the head of department for Social Development, Robert McDonald, said they received a research report from the University of Stellenbosch that mapped the impact of hunger during the lockdown.

"What they found is a very sharp increase in the hunger, even with the reduced lockdown from June, we still saw levels of food security at least twice as high as in other years," he added.

Closing off, Winde highlighted that food security was about dignity.

"We need to make sure that no one in the province goes hungry as we recover."

Related Links
Sterk wind keer nie deelname aan virtuele uitdaging
Charl Kinnear murder: Winde, Popcru call for protection of cops
Winde's warning: SA is at a 'tipping point' because of illegal land occupations
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape townlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 2099 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10860 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1319 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.58
(+0.82)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+1.01)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(+0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.92
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.87)
Gold
1904.95
(+0.92)
Silver
23.74
(+1.72)
Platinum
897.00
(+0.75)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.76)
All Share
54446.78
(+0.34)
Top 40
50159.14
(+0.23)
Financial 15
10158.72
(+0.86)
Industrial 25
73766.43
(+0.79)
Resource 10
53032.08
(-0.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo