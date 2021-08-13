Covid-19: Western Cape residents warned to act responsibly as province remains in third wave peak

Western Cape residents have been warned to respect the law and act responsibly this weekend.

Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz has stressed that the healthcare system remains under pressure during the peak of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

A Cape Town manager was arrested for the alleged contravention of Disaster Management Act regulations.

Western Cape residents have been warned to respect the law and act responsibly this weekend because the province remains in the peak of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.



Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz stressed that the healthcare system remained under pressure and needed to be protected so that lives could be saved.

Fritz said:

I want to thank the vast majority of our citizens who followed the regulations last weekend, and I ask you to do the same again this weekend so that we can ensure our healthcare system copes during this time of pressure.

News24 earlier reported that several areas in the Western Cape surpassed the numbers experienced at the peak of the second wave of infections in the province.



READ | Covid-19: Western Cape districts' third wave numbers higher than peak of second wave

According to Fritz, from 2 to 9 August, liquor inspectors from the Western Cape Liquor Authority conducted 162 inspections and reported high rates of compliance. He added that the inspection indicated the majority of the residents were complying.

"And because citizens are working with us, things did not reach a crisis level last weekend, and I think we must acknowledge this and thank our citizens for their contribution towards this."

During an inspection in Cape Town, one of the premises appeared to be closed, but there was music emanating from it nonetheless.

"The liquor inspector attending to the scene requested the assistance of SAPS and, upon gaining entry to the premises by force, it was then found that the business was trading in contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations, with people dancing and consuming alcohol inside after 21:30," Fritz added.

The manager of the establishment was arrested for the alleged contravention of Disaster Management Act regulations.

"The vast majority of our citizens are amazing. They are responsive to our calls and they are working with us."

Fritz pleaded:

Please observe the regulations this weekend! Work with us to get through this third wave and through this pandemic. There is light at the end of the tunnel. But for now, please observe the regulations.

Anyone who witnesses any criminal acts or who has any other information that will assist SAPS in making arrests, are urged to phone the SAPS Command Centre on 021 466 0011.



If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.