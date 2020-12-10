58m ago

Covid-19: Western Cape sees whopping 53.4% increase in new cases in one week

Tammy Petersen
Nurses at Mediclinc George Hospital in the Western Cape.
Kaveel Singh
  • New Covid-19 cases are now being driven by the Cape metro, the head of health in the Western Cape has confirmed.
  • On 2 December, new Covid-19 cases in one week stood at 7 518. On 9 December, it was 11 533.
  • The Cape Winelands has now been flagged as an area of concern.

The Western Cape has seen a whopping 53.4% increase in new Covid-19 cases.

On 2 December, new cases stood at 7 518. On 9 December, this had increased to 11 533.

And the increase was no longer being driven by the Garden Route, said provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete.

"These case numbers are being driven by the metro with contributions from all rural districts," he confirmed on Thursday during the provincial government's weekly digicon.

Amid a second wave, the province, at 17.4%, was second behind Gauteng, on 29%, in terms of cumulative infections.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday confirmed that the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were the key drivers of this new wave - the Western Cape alone accounted for 30% of the new cases recorded on Wednesday.

Cloete explained that the province continued to see a marked increase in cases, taking it to levels previously seen in June as the Western Cape moved towards its peak.

"The percentage proportion positive [cases] continues to rise and is now above 30%, rapidly heading towards our previous peak of just over 40%," Cloete said.

Cases

"The key message is that cases, hospitalisations and proportion [of] positive [cases] are rapidly headed toward levels seen at the peak of the outbreak. We must also be mindful that this time, we do not have the protection of a lockdown or an alcohol ban."

In the metro, a "stark and rapid increase" was noted in the southern sub-district, which stretched form Melkbosstrand to Simon's Town, and the western sub-district which included Darling and Atlantis.

The Cape Winelands had also been flagged as an area of concern, with Stellenbosch showing an increase in cases in a "community spread" pattern. In the Breede Valley, widespread cases have been recorded especially on farms, Cloete said, while there was poor adherence to mask wearing in the town and in taxis.

In the Langeberg region, clusters of infections had also been reported at factories.

According to Cloete, the province's rural areas had exceeded its first peak.

"The Garden Route has also exceeded its first peak, but there are early signs that cases are stabilising," he confirmed.

Cloete, however, expressed alarm at the number of infections among healthcare workers. In the past seven days, 2 004 public healthcare workers had been infected, compared to the 159 in the week preceding it.

"And we are talking about 25 admissions of healthcare workers - 25 colleagues who are now admitted to hospital because of Covid," he lamented.

George Hospital had the most infections - at 49 - for the past four weeks. Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals had 43 and 40 respectively, but were five times the size of the George facility, Cloete explained.

"Healthcare workers, like other essential workers, actually are contracting the virus in the community settings and come to the healthcare facility with the infections. Not that there is not risk in the healthcare facility, but community transmission is a big concern."

Three of these employees died within the past two weeks - two of them overnight.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said it was important to refocus on protecting the health system, behavioural change and, if this failed, that an effective law enforcement component put in place.

According to the latest hospitalisation data, there had been a rapid increase in admissions and mortality rates were on the rise.

The department said it had contingency plans per geographic area to scale up hospital Covid capacity as required, but that alcohol-related trauma was a major challenge.

"If you abuse alcohol, you end up affecting those trauma beds and the health system. You are actually having an effect that is not fair on our frontline workers," Winde said.

"Those beds which are specifically reserved for grandma and those experiencing difficulties while having this virus. We need to make sure we have those beds and oxygen is in place for those who need it and not taken up by selfish people who are not adhering to the rules and not helping us get through this challenge.

"We all need to play our part and make sure we do not burden this system."

