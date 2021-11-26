53m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Western Cape shows early signs of fourth wave, potentially driven by new variant

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Western Cape is showing early signs of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.
  • The province has seen an increase in cases over the last few days.
  • The increase could indicate that the new variant of the virus is in circulation in the province, health officials say.

The Western Cape is showing early signs of the start of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

And the increase in cases in the Western Cape could indicate the circulation of a new Covid-19 variant, health officials have said.

The province has recorded "small increases in the number of daily new cases", said Western Cape Department of Health head Keith Cloete during a digital briefing on Friday.

"We are seeing early signs of the start of a fourth wave in the Western Cape in the context of the new B1.1.529 variant. We urge everyone to adhere to protective behaviours to contain spread over the coming days and weeks," said Cloete.

LIVE | For the latest news on Covid-19 in SA and around the world

Early signs from diagnostic laboratories pinpointed the new variant to Gauteng, where it appears to be rapidly spreading. Scientists have suggested that it could already be present in most provinces.

Cases are increasing by around 44 new diagnoses per day. Admissions and deaths continue to decrease and are low, according to Cloete.

"The week-on-week percent change in the seven-day moving average of new cases has increased for the first time since end of the third wave but absolute numbers of cases are very low. Resurgence thresholds have not been reached yet, but these will be monitored closely," he said.

ALSO READ | Much to learn about new Covid-19 virus variant detected in SA: It surprised us, scientists say

According to the national Department of Health, the province recorded 98 new cases on Thursday, 61 on Wednesday, and 52 on Tuesday.

It is reasonable to assume the increase in cases is linked to the new variant announced by the national health department on Thursday, said Professor Mary-Ann Davis, director of the University of Cape Town's Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research.

She said the new variant may have increased transmissibility and may have the risk of immune escape – meaning those infected with other variants may not be immune to the new one. It was likely that vaccines would still work against the new variant, said Davis.

However, Davis stressed, that there were still many unknowns about the new variant, which scientists were working hard to unravel.

"It is likely that the increase in cases in the last few days is driven by the variant," she said.

"We need to be vigilant, but we don't need to panic."

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
keith cloetecape townwestern capecoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
25% - 1237 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 805 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
59% - 2893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.22
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.63
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
18.32
-2.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-3.0%
Gold
1,811.14
+1.2%
Silver
23.60
+0.0%
Palladium
1,841.00
-1.5%
Platinum
993.31
-0.7%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
62,985
-1.7%
All Share
69,256
-1.8%
Resource 10
64,785
-1.4%
Industrial 25
93,380
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,206
-5.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo