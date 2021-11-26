Covid-19: Western Cape shows early signs of fourth wave, potentially driven by new variant

The Western Cape is showing early signs of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

The province has seen an increase in cases over the last few days.

The increase could indicate that the new variant of the virus is in circulation in the province, health officials say.

And the increase in cases in the Western Cape could indicate the circulation of a new Covid-19 variant, health officials have said.

The province has recorded "small increases in the number of daily new cases", said Western Cape Department of Health head Keith Cloete during a digital briefing on Friday.

"We are seeing early signs of the start of a fourth wave in the Western Cape in the context of the new B1.1.529 variant. We urge everyone to adhere to protective behaviours to contain spread over the coming days and weeks," said Cloete.

Early signs from diagnostic laboratories pinpointed the new variant to Gauteng, where it appears to be rapidly spreading. Scientists have suggested that it could already be present in most provinces.

Cases are increasing by around 44 new diagnoses per day. Admissions and deaths continue to decrease and are low, according to Cloete.

"The week-on-week percent change in the seven-day moving average of new cases has increased for the first time since end of the third wave but absolute numbers of cases are very low. Resurgence thresholds have not been reached yet, but these will be monitored closely," he said.

According to the national Department of Health, the province recorded 98 new cases on Thursday, 61 on Wednesday, and 52 on Tuesday.

It is reasonable to assume the increase in cases is linked to the new variant announced by the national health department on Thursday, said Professor Mary-Ann Davis, director of the University of Cape Town's Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research.

She said the new variant may have increased transmissibility and may have the risk of immune escape – meaning those infected with other variants may not be immune to the new one. It was likely that vaccines would still work against the new variant, said Davis.

However, Davis stressed, that there were still many unknowns about the new variant, which scientists were working hard to unravel.

"It is likely that the increase in cases in the last few days is driven by the variant," she said.

"We need to be vigilant, but we don't need to panic."

