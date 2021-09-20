Covid-19: Western Cape stats at height of third wave paint bleak picture for unvaccinated people

The Western Cape Department of Health says 98.3% of people aged 60 and older who died of Covid-19 last month had not been vaccinated.

The health department says this proves vaccines are safe and offer “excellent protection” against death.

96% of the 729 who required hospitalisation were not inoculated, while 98.3% of the 292 who succumbed to the disease had not been jabbed.

Of the 292 people aged 60 and older who died of Covid-19 during the peak of the third wave in the Western Cape, 98.3% were not fully vaccinated.

This is according to data recently released by the provincial health department.

Most recent available statistics show that 57% of the age group in the province are fully vaccinated, defined as over 14 days after their second Pfizer injection or over 28 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson jab.

Analyses for the week of 14 to 20 August – at the height of infections – further indicates that of the 2 455 people in this age group who contracted Covid-19, 93% were not fully vaccinated.

"While the vaccine is not 100% effective, results of the current vaccines in use indicate they are both safe and highly effective and offer excellent protection against severe disease and death," the department said.

"Of the few cases of deaths of those fully vaccinated, investigations found it was due to Covid-19 itself - a 'breakthrough' severe infection - in patients who were very elderly and/or with comorbidities. It was not caused by the vaccine."

According to the statistics, 90% of the 1 413 cases diagnosed in the Cape Metro during this period were not fully vaccinated, as were 94.7% of the 433 hospitalisations and 97% of the 177 fatalities.

In the Cape Winelands, 91% of the 299 cases were not inoculated, as were 98.8% of the 85 hospitalisations and all 42 locals who succumbed to the disease.

In the Central Karoo, 96% of the 46 cases diagnosed that week were not fully vaccinated, as were 100% of the 19 hospitalisations and all seven deaths.

In the Garden Route, 96% of the 333 cases had not received the jab, as were 95.8% of the 96 hospitalisations and all 31 fatalities.

In the Overberg, 95% of the 132 cases diagnosed were not fully vaccinated; as were all of the 36 hospitalisations and 97% and all 11 deaths.

On the West Coast, 94% of the 207 cases were not inoculated, as were 96.5% of the 57 hospitalisations and all 23 deaths recorded that week.

Most recent statistics on the Western Cape Covid-19 dashboard confirmed 12 880 current active cases in the province. A total of 19 510 have succumbed to the virus, while 483 059 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 386 new cases have been diagnosed, while a total of 2 567 114 vaccinations have been administered.