Covid-19: Western Cape third wave death toll set to surpass previous waves, health officials say

Covid deaths in the Western Cape's third wave are likely to surpass the second wave.

The province has already recorded more than 6 000 deaths in the third wave.

There are early signs that the province is leaving the peak of the current wave.

The Western Cape is likely to see more Covid-19 related deaths in the third wave than during any of the previous ones, according to recent data released by the provincial health department.

The province breached the 6 000 death mark in the current wave, and with cases only now starting to show signs of decreasing, there were still many more to come before the end of the third wave, health officials have said.

During a digital briefing on Thursday, Western Cape health department head Dr Keith Cloete said 6 023 deaths had been reported in the current wave, compared to 6 507 in the second wave:

We will most likely have more deaths in this wave than the second wave, although they will be more spread out.

The province had shown early signs of a decline in cases, hospitalisations and death, said Cloete, after being in the grips of the third wave's peak for several weeks.

A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 722 202 with 13 251 new cases reported. Today 516 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 80 469 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 474 245 with a recovery rate of 90,9% pic.twitter.com/ac1SCld5eV — Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 25, 2021

"We are currently seeing an average of 3 002 new diagnoses each day. Admissions and deaths are slightly decreased, with an average of 295 new admissions and around 93 deaths each day," he said.

As of Wednesday, there were 3 487 Covid-19 patients admitted to the province's hospitals.

There are currently 42 780 active infectious cases, said Cloete.

"The risk of being in contact with an infected person at any gathering, therefore, remains high."

There is now a 64% probability that the Western Cape had passed the peak of the third wave, compared to the previous week's estimate of 34%.

"We are at the peak of the third wave with early signs of decline, but we urge everyone to adhere strictly to protective behaviours, to contain it over the coming weeks," said Cloete.