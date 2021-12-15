Covid-19: Western Cape to see about 2 500 cases per day by end of week – provincial health head

The seven-day moving average in the Western Cape is expected to be at about 2 500 cases per day, Dr Keith Cloete says.

Hospital admissions are showing signs of an early increase at 65 per day, while the daily death rate remains low at less than one on average.

A total of 2 267 565 adults – 45.56% of the province's eligible population – is fully vaccinated.

While testing restrictions introduced at the end of last week may reduce Covid-19 case numbers, the Western Cape continues to see steep increases in the number of infections – averaging 2 000 new diagnoses per day.

During a weekly digicon on Wednesday, provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said that hospital admissions were showing signs of an early increase at 65 per day, but the daily death rate remained low at less than one on average.

The actual case numbers fit well within its prediction line for the past week, Cloete said.

"We are expecting more cases than the third wave peak in the coming week, but testing restrictions [to preserve capacity] introduced last week may reduce the number of diagnosed cases," he explained.

By Friday, he expected the seven-day moving average to be at about 2 500 cases per day, with the vast majority being the Omicron variant.

"We are seeing a widening gap between cases and admissions which started in wave three, but increased in wave four, most likely due to increasing immunity from vaccination and prior infection," he said.

"But in an unvaccinated person with no previous infection, there is no evidence to date that Omicron is less severe than previous variants. We are still seeing some very sick patients."

Cloete said there was clear evidence that reinfections may occur with Omicron - but, to date, the proportion of cases with severe disease has been lower.

"This is most likely due to still mainly younger people being infected at lower risk of severe disease and strong protection versus severe disease from prior infection and vaccination."

Vaccines appear to still provide strong protection against severe disease from Omicron and remains the best defence, Cloete said.

Warning that the province was still very early in the fourth wave and there remained a lot to learn about the new variant, he said the department needed to await robust evidence and "guard against premature conclusions".

In terms of vaccine implementation, Cloete said the country, as well as the Western Cape, had not achieved the targets it had set for mid-December, despite having the capacity and vaccine supplies.

To date, 4 378 518 vaccines had been administered.

Cloete said the rallying call was that every vaccine administered added to the protection of the public and the health system, especially with the Omicron variant being dominant.

The primary focus was to ensure that the most vulnerable groups – those over 50 and adults with co-morbidities – are vaccinated, while also targeting those who have not gotten around to getting their jab and anyone who is still unsure or anxious, he said.

By Wednesday, the province had 28 174 active cases.