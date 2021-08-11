13m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: WHO roped in to assist as Eastern Cape's death toll spikes

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth was concerned about the high death rate.  
  • The province said Covid-19 outbreaks at schools also posed a new threat to containing the spread of the virus.
  • The Eastern Cape had also seen a decrease in registration for vaccinations among the 50-plus age group.  

The World Health Organisation is assisting the Eastern Cape government and national health department in trying to determine the contributing factors to the region's climbing Covid-19 death rate and to find ways to stem it.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said despite the number of Covid-19 deaths declining slightly from 191 last week to 156 in the current week, the numbers remained high and was cause for concern.  

The Eastern Cape's Covid-19 death toll stood at 13 036.  

Meth revealed that most of these deaths were reported in the Nelson Mandela, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Sarah Baartman areas.

READ | Covid-19: Infections rise at Eastern Cape schools as universities focus on online learning

Speaking during a media briefing on Covid-19 at the Wild Coast Sun in Mzamba in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, Meth stressed that the high mortality rate in the rural districts were of particular concern. 

Meth said: 

A team of experts in the Department of Health supported by the World Health Organisation and the national Department of Health are conducting an analysis of the high mortality rate to determine contributing factors and make recommendations on reversing this trend.

"The department would like to encourage those at high risk of developing severe diseases - i.e. those with existing comorbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes and other conditions to seek health care early," said Meth. 

The Eastern Cape recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past seven days, with 4 886 new cases reported in the first week of August.

This was 13% higher than the cases reported in the previous week (at the end of July). In the past 24 hours, the province reported 743 new infections.

This brought the total number of active cases to 7 370, with a recovery rate of 91.4%.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape raises concern over four districts with high Covid-19 cases

Most of these cases were from the Nelson Mandela metro, Sarah Baartman and Buffalo City metro, said Meth.

The Nelson Mandela metro and Sarah Baartman had shown signs of a decline in cases, "though we are starting to see a spike in cases, especially in the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality, and sub-district B and C of the Nelson Mandela metro," said Meth, adding:

We are ready to provide care to those at risk, especially when they present early for care in our health facilities.

The province also recorded a decline of 6.6% in hospital admissions due to Covid-19, from 469 to 438 admissions in the past seven days.

About 30 % of the current admissions were on oxygen, with 15.2% on a ventilator, said Meth.

READ | SA estimates 220 000 excess deaths during pandemic - among worst in the world

She said most of these admissions were in the public sector. "We have [a] stable supply of oxygen in all our districts and we are monitoring stock levels daily in partnership with Afrox," she said.

She said Covid-19 hospitalisation amongst the province's vaccinated health workers was far lower than in the previous waves of the pandemic. Of the 163 infected health workers, only seven were hospitalised, and of that seven, four recovered and were discharged.

"This proves without a doubt that the vaccines available in the country are safe and effective in preventing severe Covid-19 infection, and death," said Meth. 

ALSO | More than 90 vaccinated Eastern Cape health workers have tested positive for Covid-19 since February

Meth said Covid-19 outbreaks in schools had also posed a new threat - those in Amathole, OR Tambo, Chris Hani, Sarah Baartman, and the Nelson Mandela and Buffalo City metros, reported a high number of cases.

In the past seven days, 89 schools in the province reported a Covid-19 outbreak.

Vaccination registration among the 50-plus age group was also dwindling.

"As a province, we are observing a decrease in the registration of the age groups 50-years and above and 60-years and above, which has also affected the number of vaccines administered per day," said Meth. 

In light of this, the province had made renewed calls for people to register. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationport elizabetheastern capehealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
31% - 933 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 123 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
26% - 780 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
7% - 215 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
31% - 913 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.69
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.37
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,749.07
+1.2%
Silver
23.50
+0.7%
Palladium
2,624.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,020.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
70.63
+2.3%
Top 40
63,489
-0.1%
All Share
69,617
+0.0%
Resource 10
70,291
+1.4%
Industrial 25
88,724
-1.2%
Financial 15
13,537
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

9h ago

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo