Covid-19: WHO roped in to assist as Eastern Cape's death toll spikes

Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth was concerned about the high death rate.

The province said Covid-19 outbreaks at schools also posed a new threat to containing the spread of the virus.

The Eastern Cape had also seen a decrease in registration for vaccinations among the 50-plus age group.

The World Health Organisation is assisting the Eastern Cape government and national health department in trying to determine the contributing factors to the region's climbing Covid-19 death rate and to find ways to stem it.



Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said despite the number of Covid-19 deaths declining slightly from 191 last week to 156 in the current week, the numbers remained high and was cause for concern.

The Eastern Cape's Covid-19 death toll stood at 13 036.

Meth revealed that most of these deaths were reported in the Nelson Mandela, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi and Sarah Baartman areas.

Speaking during a media briefing on Covid-19 at the Wild Coast Sun in Mzamba in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, Meth stressed that the high mortality rate in the rural districts were of particular concern.

Meth said:

A team of experts in the Department of Health supported by the World Health Organisation and the national Department of Health are conducting an analysis of the high mortality rate to determine contributing factors and make recommendations on reversing this trend.

"The department would like to encourage those at high risk of developing severe diseases - i.e. those with existing comorbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes and other conditions to seek health care early," said Meth.

The Eastern Cape recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past seven days, with 4 886 new cases reported in the first week of August.

This was 13% higher than the cases reported in the previous week (at the end of July). In the past 24 hours, the province reported 743 new infections.

This brought the total number of active cases to 7 370, with a recovery rate of 91.4%.

Most of these cases were from the Nelson Mandela metro, Sarah Baartman and Buffalo City metro, said Meth.

The Nelson Mandela metro and Sarah Baartman had shown signs of a decline in cases, "though we are starting to see a spike in cases, especially in the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality, and sub-district B and C of the Nelson Mandela metro," said Meth, adding:

We are ready to provide care to those at risk, especially when they present early for care in our health facilities.

The province also recorded a decline of 6.6% in hospital admissions due to Covid-19, from 469 to 438 admissions in the past seven days.



About 30 % of the current admissions were on oxygen, with 15.2% on a ventilator, said Meth.

She said most of these admissions were in the public sector. "We have [a] stable supply of oxygen in all our districts and we are monitoring stock levels daily in partnership with Afrox," she said.



She said Covid-19 hospitalisation amongst the province's vaccinated health workers was far lower than in the previous waves of the pandemic. Of the 163 infected health workers, only seven were hospitalised, and of that seven, four recovered and were discharged.

"This proves without a doubt that the vaccines available in the country are safe and effective in preventing severe Covid-19 infection, and death," said Meth.

Meth said Covid-19 outbreaks in schools had also posed a new threat - those in Amathole, OR Tambo, Chris Hani, Sarah Baartman, and the Nelson Mandela and Buffalo City metros, reported a high number of cases.

In the past seven days, 89 schools in the province reported a Covid-19 outbreak.

Vaccination registration among the 50-plus age group was also dwindling.

"As a province, we are observing a decrease in the registration of the age groups 50-years and above and 60-years and above, which has also affected the number of vaccines administered per day," said Meth.

In light of this, the province had made renewed calls for people to register.