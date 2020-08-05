7m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: WHO to send 43 experts to SA to assist with pandemic

Riaan Grobler
World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom.
World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom.
Fabrice Coffrini, AFP
  • A total of 43 senior experts from across the globe will assist South Africa to aid the country in its fight against the coronavirus. 
  • The first 17 will arrive on Wednesday and complete the required quarantine period before being deployed. 
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said this was a great opportunity to improve local health strategies. 

The first team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), that will assist South Africa in its fight against the novel coronavirus, is set to arrive in the country on Wednesday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

A total of 43 senior experts from across the globe, including infectious disease epidemiologist and public health experts Dr David Heymann and Dr Mike Ryan, are among the team who will assist the country to refine its efforts against in fighting Covid-19.

"Dr Mike Ryan will lead the team from Geneva and will... provide us with constant advice while analysing our strategies, including the decisions we have taken as the Department of Health in our Covid-19 response," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize made the announcement during a virtual briefing on Wednesday where he provided an update on the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus.

READ | It's possible that SA could experience a second surge of coronavirus cases - Zweli Mkhize

The arrival of the team of experts comes as South Africa ranks in the top five globally in terms of the number of infections.

Making the announcement, Mkhize thanked WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for his continuous support and counsel.

'Great opportunity'

"We see this as a great opportunity, not only to improve our health strategies during this pandemic, but also to accelerate our path toward healthcare reform," said Mkhize.

The first 17 experts will touch down on South African soil on Wednesday and will complete a period of quarantine and initiation before they are deployed within the department and across various provinces. 

By Tuesday, South Africa's total coronavirus cases was 521 318. There have been 8 884 confirmed deaths so far.

According to the latest data, there have been 363 751 recoveries so far.

The provincial breakdown for recoveries as at 4 August

Gauteng - 126 784

Western Cape - 82 447

KwaZulu-Natal - 44 664

Free State - 10 582

Eastern Cape - 71 420

Limpopo - 5 52

Mpumalanga - 10 736

North West - 9 206

Northern Cape - 2 388

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
It's possible that SA could experience a second surge of coronavirus cases - Zweli Mkhize
Covid-19 wrap: Countries tighten measures as global virus death toll nears 700 000
Cyril Ramaphosa | The path to recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic is going to be long and difficult
Read more on:
whozweli mkhizecoronavirus
Lottery
Two lucky players hit Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
45% - 1239 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
28% - 777 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
27% - 727 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.23
(+0.69)
ZAR/GBP
22.61
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
20.41
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
12.42
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
2043.81
(+0.73)
Silver
26.94
(+2.96)
Platinum
956.00
(+2.40)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2153.00
(+1.16)
All Share
57324.88
(+1.91)
Top 40
52976.61
(+1.97)
Financial 15
9847.58
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
76003.87
(+1.41)
Resource 10
59224.84
(+3.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug 2020

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo