53m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: You will have to re-apply for special R350 grant - Lindiwe Zulu

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindiwe Zulu.
Lindiwe Zulu.
Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
  • Zulu said only those who met the criteria should apply.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 25 July that the grant was being reinstated up until the end of March 2022.
  • The Department of Social Development is expected to open application channels on Friday.

Those eligible for the special R350 grant recently announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be required to re-apply for it, says Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.

On Sunday, 25 July, Ramaphosa announced the reinstatement of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022.

This was part of a range of measures by government to support the recovery of the economy and to provide relief to the poor and those left vulnerable as a result of the measures imposed to deal with Covid-19. 

READ | SA-born biotech billionaire Soon-Shiong sees his shot as universal vaccine booster

"When the president announced the re-introduction of the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, I was not only very happy, but also very encouraged by the care and commitment that our president and indeed government had shown in cushioning the poorest and distressed in our country," said Zulu in a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

"[Especially] given the continued hardship that our people are still experiencing as a result of the ongoing pandemic and the devastating effects it is continuing to have on our country and households." 

Source

Zulu said that only those who met the criteria and had no financial support from any source should apply for the grant.

"It is also important to emphasise that the previous SRD grant expired on 30 April 2021, and this means that all those who had previously applied must re-apply again in order to enable us to assess their eligibility as we did every month during the previous period, and all applications will be treated as new applications every month," Zulu explained.

In addition, each applicant only need apply once - thereafter, the application will be considered monthly. 

Zulu said there would be no retrospective payments for the months the grant was not in existence (May to July 2021).

READ | BIG enough? Is the R350 grant an election ploy? We ask the experts

She explained the reasons behind the importance of re-applying for the SRD grant:

- People's circumstances may have changed over time; 

- In order to confirm personal details and assess income and financial status; and

- Applicants need to accept the declaration and consent, which has been strengthened to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). 

The department's expected to open application channels from 6 August - the first payments are expected to be made in the last week of August.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of social developmentlindiwe zuluservice deliverycoronavirus
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
35% - 1113 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
36% - 1171 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
29% - 934 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.94
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,812.38
+0.1%
Silver
25.45
-0.3%
Palladium
2,655.15
+0.1%
Platinum
1,029.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
72.41
-0.7%
Top 40
62,750
+0.3%
All Share
68,898
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,750
+0.8%
Industrial 25
86,237
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,095
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

36m ago

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing...

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing on the agenda for SA
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

5h ago

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

11h ago

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo