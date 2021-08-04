Covid-19: You will have to re-apply for special R350 grant - Lindiwe Zulu

Zulu said only those who met the criteria should apply.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 25 July that the grant was being reinstated up until the end of March 2022.

The Department of Social Development is expected to open application channels on Friday.

Those eligible for the special R350 grant recently announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be required to re-apply for it, says Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.

On Sunday, 25 July, Ramaphosa announced the reinstatement of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022.

This was part of a range of measures by government to support the recovery of the economy and to provide relief to the poor and those left vulnerable as a result of the measures imposed to deal with Covid-19.

"When the president announced the re-introduction of the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, I was not only very happy, but also very encouraged by the care and commitment that our president and indeed government had shown in cushioning the poorest and distressed in our country," said Zulu in a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

"[Especially] given the continued hardship that our people are still experiencing as a result of the ongoing pandemic and the devastating effects it is continuing to have on our country and households."

Zulu said that only those who met the criteria and had no financial support from any source should apply for the grant.

"It is also important to emphasise that the previous SRD grant expired on 30 April 2021, and this means that all those who had previously applied must re-apply again in order to enable us to assess their eligibility as we did every month during the previous period, and all applications will be treated as new applications every month," Zulu explained.

In addition, each applicant only need apply once - thereafter, the application will be considered monthly.

Zulu said there would be no retrospective payments for the months the grant was not in existence (May to July 2021).

She explained the reasons behind the importance of re-applying for the SRD grant:

- People's circumstances may have changed over time;

- In order to confirm personal details and assess income and financial status; and

- Applicants need to accept the declaration and consent, which has been strengthened to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

The department's expected to open application channels from 6 August - the first payments are expected to be made in the last week of August.