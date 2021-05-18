14m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Zweli Mkhize wants healthcare worker vaccinations done by the end of the week

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zweli Mkhize.
Zweli Mkhize.
GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize wants all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this week.
  • He said the public should not be concerned about a possible three-month gap between the first and second Pfizer doses.
  • The minister added that the elderly will be accommodated even if they don't have access to the Electronic Vaccination Data System.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize wants all healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the week, he said on Tuesday.

"Let's push and make sure our health workers are protected before [infection] numbers start rising," the minister said when he addressed journalists and stakeholders at the Royal Show Grounds vaccination site in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

He sang healthcare workers' praises: "They carried this country and were carrying the risk but still made sure our people are safe from Covid-19. We want them to feel bolder and stronger when they go out."

READ | 4 200 vaccines to be distributed at 87 sites on Day 1 of Phase 2 vaccination rollout

Mkhize also said the public shouldn't be concerned about a long gap between the first and second shots of the double-dose Pfizer vaccines.

"Between now and the end of June, we should have received close to six million vaccines. We are trying to get more than that, but because of some of the delays, we are getting our delivery scheduled for later in the year.

"We want our people to be very patient because we might want to delay the second dose by up to three months."

"... we want to make sure we reach as many people as possible and then build up immunity because evidence coming from the UK has shown there is better immunity...if someone gets a second dose after three months."

Challenges

Load shedding was among the challenges experienced on the first day of vaccinations.

"It did not affect the cold chain because we already prepared alternative and contingency arrangements so that there is no chance that the cold chain can be broken. The load shedding ... disabled the system and made the reception a bit slower and we had to use a lot of manual records for that but it did not delay our Electronic Vaccination Data System [EVDS]."

READ | Covid-19: Each jab will cost between R280 and R308

He said they recorded well over 10 000 vaccinations and the number could increase.

"Yesterday on the system, we recorded more than 11 000 people, but we are still awaiting the reconciliation of all the manually counted numbers."

Protests also affected vaccination sites.  

"In Bloemfontein they had to close down the site. We hope alternatives will be worked on so we can continue to vaccinate people despite the disruptions," Mkhize said.

He added that health workers were becoming accustomed to mixing vaccine doses.  

"We also noticed a slow start because [health workers] are still getting used to this [vaccinations]. Some were even indicating that the mixing got them in a bit of difficulty...We are working on not losing any vaccines. This site has not lost any at all."

The elderly in rural areas

Mkhize added that the EVDS was meant to record who was vaccinated and it would not exclude the elderly.

"The electronic vaccine data system does not exclude people from being vaccinated, but is a way of recording who has been vaccinated. But they can register beforehand so we schedule their appointment, [which means] they don't spend a long time in the queue."

The minister added that those who have accessibility issues were also accommodated.

"People with no access, poor [internet] connectivity or no skill to deal with cellphones and register from a distance will have an opportunity to be registered, if not by their own families then by the community health workers visiting them. We will also be encouraging them to reach out to their councillors to give them guidance and support."

Mkhize added: "Apart from that, when we announce the site where the vaccination will take place, they can go there and just walk in and be registered on entry and they will be vaccinated."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizekwazulu-natalpietermartizburghealthcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
3% - 1369 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
13% - 5409 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
83% - 33843 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
13.99
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.87
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,871.82
+0.3%
Silver
28.54
+1.3%
Palladium
2,923.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,222.00
-1.8%
Brent Crude
69.46
+1.1%
Top 40
61,424
+0.4%
All Share
67,498
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,356
+1.0%
Industrial 25
83,933
-0.1%
Financial 15
12,670
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo