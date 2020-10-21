Covid-19: Zweli Mkhize warns of cases spiking as wife May discharged from hospital

After both contracting Covid-19, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's wife was admitted and discharged from hospital with both in good health.

Mkhize warned of "small flames" of the virus redeveloping in some parts of South Africa.

He said there was a marked spike in infections, particularly in the Western Cape.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's wife, Dr May, was admitted to and discharged from hospital in KwaZulu-Natal following her Covid-19 infection.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he thanked South Africans for their well wishes and said both he and his wife May were improving.

"I want to assure you that we are improving each day. I remain in quarantine at home; I am resting and recuperating with only a cough remaining from my previous symptoms. I'm also very pleased that my wife has been discharged from hospital today and will now be joining me for quarantine at home."

Mkhize said he had used his time of recovery to reflect on the country's situation with the virus. He said he could not "help but be concerned" after reading and analysing South Africa's epidemiological reports.

He said the government instruction to remain cautious during Level 1 lockdown was serious.



"When we emphasise that the risk of a resurgence remains high, we do not do so to instil fear in you. As government, we have a responsibility to alert you when we see concerning trends. It would be irresponsible of us to ignore 'small flames' that we see redeveloping in some parts of the country."

Serious spike warning

He recalled that similar trends witnessed a few months ago eventually led to "a burden in our health system".

"I wish to bring to the attention of all South Africans that our epidemiological reports are showing that, in the country, over the last seven days, there has been an increase of 9.1% in new cases. Similarly, over the last 14 days, there has been an increase of 10.7%."





Mkhize said there were also "concerning increases in some of the provinces".

He said that in the past seven days, there was a "marked increase in the number of new cases in the Western Cape".

"The province recorded a 42% increase in new infections. According to our resurgence plan, we define this significant spike in new cases in the Western Cape as a resurgence. The Western Cape provincial health department has identified specific clusters that are responsible for the increase in cases, and has advised that each of these clusters has been investigated and a detailed outbreak response is being mounted."

He also noted that the single biggest cluster outbreak was identified in the southern sub-district in the Cape metro.

"This has been associated with a super-spreader event in a bar. We await further reports from the Western Cape health response teams who are now required to target the sub-districts with a high increase of new cases over the last two weeks."

Mkhize said they were encouraging all provinces to pay attention to increasing numbers "and quickly mount a response, including contact tracing and quarantine".

"We must mention that the rate of new infections and deaths will inform the recommendations that the health department makes to the National Coronavirus Council. As we continue to monitor the development of a vaccine, the only weapon we possess as a country is our social behaviour and constant adherence to health protocols. All of us must take this responsibility and always encourage those around us."