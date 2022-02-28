CPUT students with no accommodation, left to sleep inside campus building

More than 70 CPUT students have been left stranded without accommodation as the academic year kicks off.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) said every day the number of students who are in desperate need of accommodation increases.

CPUT said any student without accommodation was because they did not apply for it, or did not qualify.

Those affected lashed out at the university, accusing it of not caring for the well-being of students.

Students claimed that for the past two weeks, they have been sleeping inside the student centre at the District Six campus.

According to Student Representative Council (SRC) president Nanga Codana, the CPUT housing department has not confirmed the total capacity of its accommodation.

Every day, we have students that the SRC needs to assist in getting them registered and sorted with accommodation. We currently have many students, most of whom are first-year students, who do not have accommodation hence they are sleeping in the student centre for the past few days.

The SRC said CPUT has this problem every year, as many students make their way back from different provinces, expecting the university will have accommodation arranged for them.

"The University has not had any communication with us to solve this current situation. CPUT's private accommodation for students can only open once the housing department confirms that all their building space are filled. This is quite frustrating for many of the students," he added.

Codana added that the institution hadn't opened private accommodation yet due to the housing department not giving the Financial aid office the go-ahead that CPUT residences have reached full capacity.

He said that the housing issue is currently only affecting the District Six campus.

A spokesperson for the University, Lauren Kansley confirmed that the university experiences the same issue each year.

Kansley said:

Any student left without accommodation is because they did not apply for it or do not qualify [for it]. For the last two years, CPUT has had a surplus of accommodation, and we can accommodate around 40% of our student population.

Kansley said that students who arrive and demand accommodation, "... cannot be prioritised", over those who applied and have paid for it.

The university added that the student housing team have been working tirelessly to assist students who applied for residence late.

"On Monday morning, we had 50 students in the student centre who are being assessed and assisted based on their application status," said Kansley.

"What is alarming is that parents allow their children to travel out of different provinces without the appropriate accommodation arranged. It puts these youngsters in a vulnerable situation," she added.

The university said that students who applied appropriately for accommodation and received confirmation are placed timeously and have begun class.

"CPUT does the best it can to accommodate our students, and we have been on a massive student housing drive for many years to assist [them]," she added.