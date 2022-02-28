1h ago

add bookmark

CPUT students with no accommodation, left to sleep inside campus building

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Bellville campus student centre and parts of the administration building of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp, file)
The Bellville campus student centre and parts of the administration building of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp, file)
  • More than 70 CPUT students have been left stranded without accommodation as the academic year kicks off.
  • The Student Representative Council (SRC) said every day the number of students who are in desperate need of accommodation increases.
  • CPUT said any student without accommodation was because they did not apply for it, or did not qualify.

More than 70 Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students in Cape Town have been left stranded without any accommodation, as the academic year kicked off earlier this month.

Those affected lashed out at the university, accusing it of not caring for the well-being of students.

Students claimed that for the past two weeks, they have been sleeping inside the student centre at the District Six campus.

According to Student Representative Council (SRC) president Nanga Codana, the CPUT housing department has not confirmed the total capacity of its accommodation.

Every day, we have students that the SRC needs to assist in getting them registered and sorted with accommodation. We currently have many students, most of whom are first-year students, who do not have accommodation hence they are sleeping in the student centre for the past few days.

The SRC said CPUT has this problem every year, as many students make their way back from different provinces, expecting the university will have accommodation arranged for them.

"The University has not had any communication with us to solve this current situation. CPUT's private accommodation for students can only open once the housing department confirms that all their building space are filled. This is quite frustrating for many of the students," he added.

ALSO READ | UKZN protestors stone vehicles at Pietermaritzburg campus

Codana added that the institution hadn't opened private accommodation yet due to the housing department not giving the Financial aid office the go-ahead that CPUT residences have reached full capacity.

He said that the housing issue is currently only affecting the District Six campus.

A spokesperson for the University, Lauren Kansley confirmed that the university experiences the same issue each year.

Kansley said:

Any student left without accommodation is because they did not apply for it or do not qualify [for it]. For the last two years, CPUT has had a surplus of accommodation, and we can accommodate around 40% of our student population.

Kansley said that students who arrive and demand accommodation, "... cannot be prioritised", over those who applied and have paid for it.

WATCH | 'We are stranded, we do not know where to go' - SA student in Ukraine

The university added that the student housing team have been working tirelessly to assist students who applied for residence late.

"On Monday morning, we had 50 students in the student centre who are being assessed and assisted based on their application status," said Kansley.

"What is alarming is that parents allow their children to travel out of different provinces without the appropriate accommodation arranged. It puts these youngsters in a vulnerable situation," she added.

The university said that students who applied appropriately for accommodation and received confirmation are placed timeously and have begun class.

"CPUT does the best it can to accommodate our students, and we have been on a massive student housing drive for many years to assist [them]," she added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cputcape townwestern capeeducation
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 844 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 1267 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
20.70
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,899.32
+0.5%
Silver
24.32
+0.2%
Palladium
2,469.50
+4.3%
Platinum
1,047.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.8%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+6.3%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo