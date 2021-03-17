CR17 bank statements: EFF argues documents must be made public

The EFF approached the High Court to have the CR17 bank statements unsealed.

They have argued that the documents should be released based on public interest and the principle of open justice.

The CR17 committee has argued that the documents were never before court and that the right to privacy of the donors should be protected.

In replying to the arguments against the unsealing of the CR17 campaign bank statements, the EFF has maintained that the open justice principle applies to the documents that were never presented in open court.

The EFF's application to have the statements unsealed was heard in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The application was launched after the bank records were sealed by the same court during a review application of Public Protector's report on the matter.

Open justice

Advocate Ishmael Semenya SC, argued that while the bank statements were never ventilated in court, they were filed with the court and thus form part of the record that should be available to the public.

He added that the question was not whether the documents were before court, but rather whether the documents were filed with the court.

Semenya was of the opinion that this would form part of the record and, if the principle of open justice applies, the documents should be public.

On Tuesday, advocate Wim Trengove SC, for the CR17 committee, dismissed the argument of open justice, putting it to the court that the bank statements never made it to open court and remained sealed in the office of the Gauteng deputy judge president.

Trengove argued that open justice does not form part of the matter before court because the documents never formed part of the main case heard by a full bench and, subsequently, the Constitutional Court.

While conceding that courts are open to the public, and therefore material before the court should also be open to the public, which aligns with the principle of open justice, Trengove held that the bank statements were never dealt with in any court proceedings.

Trengove added that, even though the parties in the main case had access to the bank statements, including the EFF, they never placed it in open court before they were sealed in the review application.

Confidentiality

Semenya also responded to the Financial Intelligence Centre argument that the EFF failed to attack the confidentiality attached to the FIC report on the CR17 bank statement.

Advocate Les Morrison SC, for FIC, said the result was that the report and its bank statements could be released to the public.

Semenya pointed out that while bank statements are typically confidential, a legal basis does exist to override that confidentiality when there is public interest.

He added that disclosing the statements would threaten the inner sanctum of privacy of the donors.

Judge Cassim Sardiwalla reserved judgment, but said it was clear that the matter was of great public interest.

