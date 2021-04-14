CR17 bank statements: SCA candidate asked: 'Are you a corrupt judge?'

SCA judge candidate Aubrey Ledwaba faced questions over the sealing of the CR17 bank statements.

Ledwaba earlier this week withdrew his application for a Constitutional Court seat.

Judgment in the case on the CR17 unsealing was reserved last month.

Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, a judge candidate for the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), faced questions over the sealing of the CR17 bank statements in his interview on Wednesday.

Last month, the Pretoria High Court reserved judgment in the EFF's bid to force the release of the financial records of President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to lead the ANC.

During the interview, the president of the SCA, Justice Mandisa Maya, asked Ledwaba about the CR17 matter: "Are you a corrupt judge?"

Ledwaba answered: "In regard to this CR17 matter, I called all the parties and there was an issue as to whether the envelope should be available to the public or not. I was also told that some of the information in the envelope involves third parties. This was not a court, it was just a meeting in my office."

He said he never saw the contents of the envelope.

"I ruled that if any party is of the view that it should be available to the public, I am willing to manage the matter and allocate a date of hearing for the parties, so the matter can be argued in court. The matter is before the court and judgment has been reserved now."

Ledwaba said judgment is still awaited, which is why he didn't understand why he was being attacked.

"I fail to understand the rumours that I did not make an order that the contents of the envelopes should be made available to the parties was because I was protecting my colleagues or the president."

Julius Malema, a member of the Judicial Service Commission, asked whether the correct procedure would have been to seal the documents through a court application.

"Don't you think it could have been handled differently to suggest that nothing was being hidden? You should accept that it was not properly handled. We cannot seal such documents of high profile matters through a letter."

Ledwaba responded: "The parties came to me and said 'we want to have a meeting on this issue'. They couldn't agree and I said this is an issue that has to be dealt with by the court. But, in the meantime, let the envelope remain as is."

Ledwaba withdrew from the Constitutional Court race earlier this week.

He was asked whether his application to both courts meant he wanted to leave Gauteng.

"I am looking forward to continuing with the work I did in Pretoria. It's not that I want to leave Pretoria. I am enjoying my stay."

Malema called Ledwaba "humble", and said he was "jealous of losing him to a higher court".

Work history

Ledwaba started his career as a state prosecutor in 1983.

In 2005, he was appointed as a judge.

He was appointed as the deputy judge president in 2013.

He has acted in the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.