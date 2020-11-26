33m ago

add bookmark

CR17 campaign funding: Mkhwebane case 'hopeless' on merits and should be dismissed, says lawyer

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Gallo Images
  • The lawyer representing President Cyril Ramaphosa says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's appeal before the Constitutional Court is hopeless on merits and should be dismissed.  
  • Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, for Ramaphosa, says Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 
  • In March, a full Bench of the Gauteng High Court ruled that Mkhwebane's findings included material errors in law. 

The Constitutional Court should dismiss Public Protector Busisiswe Mkhwebane application to appeal a Gauteng High Court ruling which set aside her report into President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign because the case is "hopeless" on merits, says advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC.

Ngcukaitobi, who appeared on behalf of Ramaphosa, said Mkhwebane acted in breach of the Constitution because she had no jurisdiction to investigate a campaign such as the CR17 campaign.

He said:

"We would argue that the jurisdictional argument has simply not been met at all. You should dismiss the case on appeal because the case is hopeless on the merits."

Mkhwebane's report found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about a donation to his ANC presidential (CR17) campaign.

In March, a full Bench of the court ruled that Mkhwebane's findings included material errors in law.

READ | CR17 campaign funding: Mkhwebane's lawyers tell ConCourt she has jurisdiction to investigate

The court found she did not have jurisdiction to investigate the funding of the CR17 campaign, News24 reported.

The court then set aside the July 2019 report and the remedial actions contained in the report.

This included remedial actions directing the Speaker of Parliament and the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to conduct further investigations. 

This included "instructing" NDPP Shamila Batohi to investigate "suspicions of money laundering" and instructing National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to refer Ramaphosa's non-disclosure of donations to the joint committee on ethics, as well as directing Ramaphosa to declare all the donations to the CR17 campaign. 

The court also set aside the finding that Ramaphosa violated the Executive Members Ethics Act by failing to declare the donations to Parliament, and it ruled that he had received no personal financial benefit and was not obliged to declare. 

Outcome

The High Court also found Mkhwebane displayed a "complete lack of basic knowledge of the law and its application".

On Thursday, Ngcukaitobi told the justices that Mkhwebane had been found "wanting".

ALSO READ | Public Protector demands donations made to CR17 campaign be made public

"It's clear she had an outcome. She had facts which were inconvenient, she discarded them. She wanted to reach her outcome. That should simply not be tolerated," Ngcukaitobi said.

He also told the court that Ramaphosa was a massive funder of the CR17 campaign.

"Mr [Wim] Trengove (also for Ramaphosa) was embarrassed to mention the figures but, I am not. The president paid R31 million to the campaign; he paid another R6.2 million to the campaign."

Earlier Trengove told the court that Ramaphosa did not mislead Parliament, adding Mkhwebane made two "very obvious errors", adding no lawyer in good faith could have made those errors.

"She also confused the concepts of deliberate and inadvertent conduct," Trengove said. 

He also said the public protector "got it so wrong" and quoted a variety of renditions of the same provisions and also made "reckless determinations" in order to "nail the president".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtbusisiwe mkhwebanetembeka ngcukaitobicyril ramaphosapretoriagautengpublic protectorcourts
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 984 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1871 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
79% - 10503 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.71)
ZAR/GBP
20.33
(-0.51)
ZAR/EUR
18.13
(-0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(-0.71)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.86)
Gold
1810.17
(+0.12)
Silver
23.34
(-0.02)
Platinum
961.17
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
48.73
(+1.57)
Palladium
2381.00
(+2.50)
All Share
57923.69
(+0.31)
Top 40
53084.13
(+0.27)
Financial 15
11645.28
(+0.04)
Industrial 25
79993.34
(+0.20)
Resource 10
52790.93
(+0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov 2020

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo