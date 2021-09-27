54m ago

Cradock murder: Suspect in critical condition after shooting herself in the head

Nicole McCain
When police arrest a couple for murder, one suspect shot herself in the head. (Photo via Getty Images)
  • One person is being detained in connection with a murder in Cradock.
  • A second person shot herself in the head while being questioned by police.
  • Police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old man.

Eastern Cape police have detained a suspect after a 36-year-old man was shot and killed in Cradock.

A second suspect shot herself in the head when stopped and questioned by police and is critical condition.

READ | Free State woman and husband arrested for murder of her grandfather and mother

The police are investigating a case of murder after Sivenathi Ralarala was shot at a house in Lingelihle on Saturday night, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

"It is alleged that at about 20:15, Ralarala was at his family's home in Dlephu Street when an unknown male arrived and wanted to speak with him. After he went outside to speak with him, his family heard gunshots being fired. When they went to investigate, they found him lying on the ground. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene," said Naidu.

Police were informed that the suspects were driving a silver Hyundai and immediately began searching for the vehicle.

A Tactical Response Team in Mthatha spotted the vehicle on the R61 and stopped it near Tabase village. A couple - a male driver and a female passenger - were in the vehicle.

"While the woman was being questioned, she allegedly took out a pistol and shot herself in the head. She was transported to a hospital in Mthatha for medical treatment. She is still alive and in critical condition," said Naidu.

The driver was detained for further questioning in relation to the murder. A 9mm pistol, magazine, and six rounds of ammunition were seized. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

The silver Hyundai was also seized for investigation.

