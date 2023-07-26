52m ago

Share

Crawford College fires teacher over racist lesson, says pupils have been offered counselling

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Crawford Pretoria College principal Cheryl Naidoo says the school denounces any form of prejudice and discrimination.
Crawford Pretoria College principal Cheryl Naidoo says the school denounces any form of prejudice and discrimination.
Duncan Alfreds/News24
  • A substitute teacher was dismissed from Crawford International after writing down racially offensive terms during class on Monday.
  • The incident has since gone viral on social media.
  • The Gauteng Department of Education has condemned the incident and says the teacher has been reported to the SA Council for Educators.

Crawford International says a substitute teacher who was filmed writing racist terms on a whiteboard while teaching pupils at its Pretoria college has been dismissed and reported to the SA Council for Educators.

The private education group said it would also be taking legal action against the 82-year-old substitute teacher.

Video footage shows the woman writing racially offensive terms on a whiteboard and allegedly telling pupils that they are not affected by apartheid. The children can be heard gasping as she writes and speaks.

"This can't be," one pupil said. Other children could be seen filming the words on the whiteboard. 

The video was widely shared on social media.

ALSO READ | North West MEC put Schweizer-Reneke teacher's life in danger, falsely accused her of racism - SAHRC

According to initial reports, the woman was teaching provocative language during an English class on Monday and allegedly told pupils they must not be hurt when racially offensive terms were used because they were not affected by apartheid.

The school fired the teacher later that day, said the Gauteng Department of Education, which supported Crawford's dismissal of the educator.

The department said the teacher's actions "are vehemently unacceptable and have undeniable racist undertones which will not be tolerated in any aspect of our education sector".

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the incident, saying the teacher was promoting racism.

Chiloane said:

It is distasteful to see individuals with whom we have entrusted the education of our children using that valuable time to push their own villainous agendas and poison the minds of our learners. We condemn, in the strongest sense, the behaviour of this educator and any others who may want to behave in such an unpalatable manner.
 

The department applauded the efforts by the school to provide counselling to the pupils and review its recruitment measures "to avoid enlisting candidates who may potentially threaten the delivery of quality education and learning".

Crawford International - Pretoria principal, Cheryl Naidoo, said the school denounced any form of prejudice and discrimination. 

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Naidoo said the school was "shocked and dismayed" and "deeply regrets the unacceptable racist incident".

She said the school would also be taking legal action against the teacher.

"We deeply regret the incident, and the offence and hurt caused to our students, parents, our community, and the country as a whole," she said. 

Naidoo said the school had made counselling available to the pupils who experienced the incident, as well as all pupils, on Wednesday.  

"Students and parents will further be offered the opportunity for extended counselling, as we understand the long-term impact of racism," she said in the statement.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crawford international collegepretoriagautengracismeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 8201 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 353 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

1h ago

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.69
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.85
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.57
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
957.49
-1.0%
Palladium
1,249.51
-2.9%
Gold
1,965.78
+0.0%
Silver
24.58
-0.5%
Brent Crude
83.64
+1.1%
Top 40
72,239
+0.0%
All Share
77,540
+0.0%
Resource 10
64,505
-0.9%
Industrial 25
105,305
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,967
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

2h ago

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo