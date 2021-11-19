Crime stats: 2 000 kidnapping cases opened between July and September 2021

A total of 2 000 kidnapping cases were reported to the police between July and September 2021.



This was 28.6% more than the same period last year, according to the second quarter crime stats released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday.

Based on a sample size of 1 620 cases, the majority of the kidnappings (462) happened during a hijacking or robbery (260).

In that sample, 184 cases were rape-related and 144 for retaliation or revenge.

Kidnappings have been thrust into the spotlight of late following the kidnapping of the Moti brothers last month and most recently the kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl from EP Bauman Primary School in Mayfair on Wednesday.

.@SAPoliceService Minister, General Bheki Cele, presents the quarterly #crimestats reflecting on crimes that occurred from 1st of July to end of September 2021. pic.twitter.com/zwRgDd7YCA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 19, 2021

A News24 exclusive revealed the Moti family paid a R50 million ransom to get their children back.

Within the sample, 52 kidnapping cases were for ransom while 13 were kidnapped for extortion.

Johannesburg Central police station had the highest number of kidnapping cases (35 cases).

Gauteng saw 69% more kidnapping cases than the same period last year.