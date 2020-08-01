8m ago

add bookmark

Crime stats: Alcohol involved in 8.4% of violent crime cases

Jan Gerber
Police Minister Bheki Cele briefs the media on the annual crime statistics.
Police Minister Bheki Cele briefs the media on the annual crime statistics.
GCIS
  • Alcohol played a role in 8.4% of violent crimes in the 2019-2020 year.
  • Liquor outlets were the third most prevalent setting for violent crime.
  • Earlier in the lockdown, Police Minister Cele attributed a 72% drop in murder cases to the alcohol ban. 

Alcohol played a role in 8.4% of violent crime between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, who, in recent months, enthusiastically enforced and lobbied for the banning of alcohol, presented the crime statistics for the previous financial year to the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday, after which he presented it to the media.

Combined, there were 372 174 murders, attempted murders, and assaults. In 31 322 of these cases, the perpetrators were confirmed to be under the influence of alcohol.

News24 omitted the rape statistics, as there were discrepancies in the figures presented by the police.

The percentages for each of the categories are as follows:
  • Murder: 6.7% (1 430 out of 21 325 cases)
  • Attempted murder: 6.9% (1 294 out of 18 635)
  • Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm: 11.9% (19 843 out of 166 720)
  • Common assault: 5.3% (8 755 out of 165 494)


The statistics found that liquor outlets - shebeens, taverns, pubs, night clubs and bottle stores - were third on the list of places where violent crimes occurred, after residences and public places like open areas, parks, streets, beaches and abandoned buildings.

At liquor outlets, there were 844 murders, 838 attempted murders, 11 128 assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and 6 298 common assaults.

The statistics cover just four days of the lockdown, which started on 27 March.

The declaration of a state of disaster, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, empowered government to ban or limit the sale of alcohol, which was duly implemented.

While the initial ban was still in force, Cele said if it were up to him, alcohol would be banned permanently.

In April, he attributed the decrease in crime to the prohibition of liquor, heightened security and the lack of usual movement during the lockdown.

He said murder cases dropped by 1 110 cases since 27 March, compared to crime in the period from 29 March 2019 to 22 April 2019.

He said between 27 March and 22 April, 432 murder cases were reported, compared to 1 542 over the same period the previous year. This was a drop of about 72%, News24 reported at the time.

When Cele released last year's crime statistics, on 12 September 2019, he was asked if he supported the stricter regulation of alcohol.

"I don't wine and dine, I dine," he answered, adding that, as a teetotaller, he couldn't speak with much authority about the issue, but that alcohol indeed fuelled crime.

The following week at the briefing with the Portfolio Committee on Police, he was asked about the influence of alcohol, and said: "Shebeens are centres of death."

Related Links
'Breakthrough' in alcohol, cigarettes smuggled across SA borders - Cele
Why Bheki Cele could face a legal challenge for confiscating alcohol
Cele slams ANC's anti-police brutality campaign, says alcohol ban shouldn't have been lifted
Read more on:
bheki celecrimecrime statistics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
27% - 236 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
19% - 167 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
38% - 329 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
16% - 136 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

1h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo