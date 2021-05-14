WATCH | Crime stats: Almost 5 000 killed in 3 months as murder rate increases by 8.4%

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the fourth quarter crime statistics on Friday, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1 January to the end of March 2021.

The number of murders indicate an increase of 387 more people killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

A total of 2 378 people were killed in public places such as a street, open field, recreational park, beach, and abandoned building.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed 4 976 people were killed in the first three months of this year, while 24 police officers were murdered in the same period.

"It is concerning that the Eastern Cape and the KwaZulu-Natal provinces recorded double digit increases, standing at 21.5% and 16.9% respectively," Cele said.

A total of 1 327 people died in the residence of either the victim or the perpetrator, including the homes of family, friends, and neighbours.

In some instances, these people could have had a domestic relationship. The top four causative factors of these murders remain arguments, robberies, both residential and non-residential, street robberies, mob justice and gang-related incidents.





"The Mpumalanga province is joined by Limpopo, Free State and Northern Cape in recording decreases in their murder cases," Cele said.

"Our focus will turn to the Free State and Mpumalanga for the similar interventions like the deployments in the Western Cape. We cannot afford to give criminals room to breathe in communities," Cele said.

Major-General Thulare Sekhukhune said most of the murders recorded in the Eastern Cape were due to arguments and mob justice.

"In KwaZulu-Natal most murders were due to arguments and vigilantism. When we look at the place of the occurrence, most of the crimes occurred in the place of residence of the perpetrators."

According to the statistics, there has been a decline in sexual offences cases, with 9 518 people reporting having been raped between January and March. A decrease of 387 cases, amounting to an almost 4% drop, was recorded compared to the previous reporting period.