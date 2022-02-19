1h ago

Crime stats: An area in the Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of rape cases

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Lusikisiki police station in the Eastern Cape has recorded the highest number of reported rape cases in the country.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says there has been a decrease in the number of sexual offence cases.
  • Gender-based violence and femicide desks will be set up at 381 police stations to help combat the rise in cases.

The Lusikisiki police station in the Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of reported rape cases in the country in the last quarter of 2021.

According to police crime statistics for October to December 2021, the station recorded 92 cases, followed by Umlazi and Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal with 85 and 76 cases, respectively.

The Pienaar police station in Mpumalanga and Mountain Rise in KZN had the fewest reported rapes, with 42 each.

Presenting the statistics on Friday morning, Police Minister Bheki Cele said all nine provinces recorded a decrease in rape cases.

"A 9% decrease has been recorded for sexual offences; despite this drop, 11 315 people were raped between October and December 2021," he added.

During the last quarter of 2021, 5 012 rape cases occurred at the residences of survivors or perpetrators known to the survivors, such as family members or friends.

Cele added 674 rapes were domestic violence-related, of which 632 of the survivors were female and 42 male.

However, contrary to the minister's claims, NPO Jason's Angels - which focuses on survivors of gender-based violence - said it had seen an overwhelming increase in rape cases.

"I will most definitely attribute this [increase] to the fact that our judicial system disappoints time and again and victims feel it is almost worthless reporting abuse as very often abusers are let free without as much as a slap on the wrist.

"Abusers are comfortable with this knowing that in most cases they will get away with it," its founder, Jason Behrens, added.

The founder of the Gender-Based Violence Monitor in South Africa, Omogolo Taunyane-Mnguni, said perpetrators were often known to the survivors.

Taunyane-Mnguni added that the trauma suffered by survivors often led to work absenteeism and poor performance as some tried to find their feet. 

"There's a significant loss to the economy that we can attribute to GBV."

To combat the rise in cases, Cele said dedicated GBV and femicide desks would be set up at 381 police stations across the country.

"The establishment of the GBVF desk will be finalised at the end of March this year, which means every police station in the country will have this desk," he added.

Dr Fikile Vilakazi from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said the police had to explain how the help desks would be different to the sexual and trauma units that already existed.

"The minister mentioned that these desks already have been put up in some police stations, but does not explain which police station and makes no reference to how police stations such as Lusikisiki and Umlazi will be assisted," she added.

Vilakazi said the police was creating scepticism by not indicating what plans they had for hotspot areas.

"[The] SAPS still have a long way to go to ensure that GVB is reduced."

