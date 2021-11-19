1h ago

add bookmark

Crime Stats: Child murders increase by 31.7% year-on-year, sexual offences up

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele
PHOTO: GCIS
  • Murders and rapes have increased again compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year.
  • The murder of children has increased by 31.7%.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele and his team briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police.

There has again been an increase in murder and rape statistics, with the murder of children increasing by 31.7%.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police's top brass presented the crime statistics of the second quarter – July to September – to the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday morning, before Cele was due to brief the media on the statistics.

There were 6 163 murders between July and September this year, up by 1 056 from the same period last year, an increase of 20.7%.

During the quarter, 897 women were murdered, 64 more than in the quarter from the previous year, an increase of 7.7%.

Also, 287 children were murdered, compared to 218 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 31.7%.

Sexual offences increased by 4.7%, with 9 556 rapes between July and September, up 7.1% from the previous year's second quarter's 8 922.

READ: IN NUMBERS | Murder and rape on the rise: SA's quarterly crime statistics

Other sexual offences, like sexual assault, has shown a slight decrease.

On the increase in rape and murder, Cele said: "It cannot give much comfort."

While carjackings have increased, other property crimes – like residential and non-residential robberies – have decreased.

There was an increase in arson and malicious damage to property, "mainly fuelled by the July unrest", Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said.

Cele said:

We had a very bad July in terms of stability in the country. It would definitely impact on the crime statistics.

ACDP MP Wayne Thring said the police were clearly overwhelmed. The committee was informed that about 7 000 police members have received training as first responders, and have been equipped with the necessary resources. Police stations close to national key points and shopping malls have been prioritised.

The committee was also informed that the police had succeeded in sorting out the problems it had with its forensic DNA analysis. While the backlog previously reached about 180 000 cases, it had now been brought down to 96 000, and the labs were described as "running smoothly".

READ MORE | Cele incorrectly claims he is the first minister to brief Parliament before releasing crime stats

Cele noted that crime in the Western Cape had gone down in all categories.

"The Western Cape is green in all categories. The resources we put there are beginning to yield results," he said.

The ANC-governed national government, and the DA-governed provincial government and the City of Cape Town have often been at odds over the resourcing of police in the Western Cape.

This is the first time in quite a while that the police briefed the committee before it released the statistics to the media.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentsapsbheki celesouth africacrime statspolicecrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 2896 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 527 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1408 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2512 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,861.91
+0.2%
Silver
24.75
-0.1%
Palladium
2,113.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,044.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,258
-0.7%
All Share
70,737
-0.7%
Resource 10
65,073
-0.0%
Industrial 25
95,088
-0.7%
Financial 15
13,979
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo