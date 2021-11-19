Crime Stats: Child murders increase by 31.7% year-on-year, sexual offences up

Murders and rapes have increased again compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The murder of children has increased by 31.7%.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and his team briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police.

There has again been an increase in murder and rape statistics, with the murder of children increasing by 31.7%.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police's top brass presented the crime statistics of the second quarter – July to September – to the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday morning, before Cele was due to brief the media on the statistics.

There were 6 163 murders between July and September this year, up by 1 056 from the same period last year, an increase of 20.7%.

During the quarter, 897 women were murdered, 64 more than in the quarter from the previous year, an increase of 7.7%.

Also, 287 children were murdered, compared to 218 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 31.7%.

Sexual offences increased by 4.7%, with 9 556 rapes between July and September, up 7.1% from the previous year's second quarter's 8 922.

Other sexual offences, like sexual assault, has shown a slight decrease.

On the increase in rape and murder, Cele said: "It cannot give much comfort."

While carjackings have increased, other property crimes – like residential and non-residential robberies – have decreased.

There was an increase in arson and malicious damage to property, "mainly fuelled by the July unrest", Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said.

Cele said:

We had a very bad July in terms of stability in the country. It would definitely impact on the crime statistics.

ACDP MP Wayne Thring said the police were clearly overwhelmed. The committee was informed that about 7 000 police members have received training as first responders, and have been equipped with the necessary resources. Police stations close to national key points and shopping malls have been prioritised.



The committee was also informed that the police had succeeded in sorting out the problems it had with its forensic DNA analysis. While the backlog previously reached about 180 000 cases, it had now been brought down to 96 000, and the labs were described as "running smoothly".

Cele noted that crime in the Western Cape had gone down in all categories.

"The Western Cape is green in all categories. The resources we put there are beginning to yield results," he said.

The ANC-governed national government, and the DA-governed provincial government and the City of Cape Town have often been at odds over the resourcing of police in the Western Cape.

This is the first time in quite a while that the police briefed the committee before it released the statistics to the media.

