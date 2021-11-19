53m ago

Crime Stats: 'Deeply disturbing' that almost 10 000 people were raped in SA in just three months - Bheki Cele

Jeanette Chabalala
Police Minister, General Bheki Cele. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • Almost 10 000 people were raped in SA in three months.
  • This was revealed when Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest crime statistics.
  • Cele said the statistics also showed that the victims were often violated in their own homes by people they knew and trusted.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says it's "deeply disturbing" and a "disgrace" that almost 10 000 people were raped in South Africa in just three months.

Speaking at the release of the police's crime statistics for the period 1 July to 30 September 2021, the minister said 9 556 people were raped.

"The majority of people raped are women and those most vulnerable in our society," he said on Friday.

READ | Man, 60, arrested after daughter records him allegedly raping her

During that period, lockdown Levels 4, 3 and 2 were in effect in South Africa.

Cele said the statistics also showed that the victims were often violated in their own homes by people they knew and trusted.

He added:

Liquor and drugs were involved in 1 383 of the rape cases.

Four hundred of the rape cases were related to domestic violence.

The figure represents an increase of 634 cases or 7.1%, compared to the previous reporting period.

Cele revealed that the police stations that recorded the most incidents were Temba police station in Gauteng, the Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape's Lusikisiki police station and the Inanda police station in KwaZulu-Natal.

"It is encouraging that victims and survivors of rape and other sexual assaults will at all times have access to an evidence collection kit, also known as a rape kit, at their nearest police station. 

"In our continued efforts as the SAPS to avoid secondary victimisation at police stations, the rolling out of GBV (gender-based violence) desks is on course. These GBV desks are manned by police officers, specifically trained to provide victim-centred assistance to victims of GBV."

Read more on:
bheki celerapecrime statistics
