Crime stats: July unrest contributed to increase in murders in Gauteng and KZN - Bheki Cele

Jeanette Chabalala
Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Photo: @GovernmentZA/Twitter)
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says the civil unrest contributed to the increase in murders recorded in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. 
  • Cele released crime statistics for the period 1 July 2021 until 30 September 2021.
  • During that period, 6 163 people were killed in South Africa.

Civil unrest that claimed the lives of 342 people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July, contributed to the increase in murders reflected in the police's latest crimes statistics, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The statistics are for the period 1 July 2021 to 3o September2021.

Speaking at the release of the statistics on Friday, Cele said 6 163 people were killed in South Africa during that period - 1 056 more than the number of people killed during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

He said KwaZulu-Natal recorded a 44.4 percent increase in murder cases during that period.

Cele added that 229 more people were murdered in Gauteng from July to September 2021.

"While it is clear that the July unrests contributed to the murder figures before us, we must concede that other provinces such as [the] Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, [the] Northern Cape and the North West recorded double-digit increases in murder cases during this reporting period," he said.

"However, a glimmer of hope is shining through from the Western Cape ... It is the only province to record a decrease in its murder cases."

Out of the 30 police stations which had the highest murder rates, the stations in Harare, Khayelitsha and Nyanga in the Western Cape recorded decreases in their murder figures.

"We remain encouraged by the decreases and attribute them to the resourcing of policing in the Western Cape through more personnel and vehicles deployed at identified hotspots, especially in the Cape Town metropole. I repeat, the Western Cape receives the lion's share of policing resources and funding to bring about peace and stability.

"To date, the SAPS has injected the most resources in that province and in KZN, compared to all other provinces."

